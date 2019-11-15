TV PICKS | This week's best motoring shows on IGNITION

Motoring

15 November 2019 - 12:30 By Ignition
16-22 November 2019

Ignition has all the shows you need to bring yourself up to date with the latest news and views from the world of motoring.

Tough Love Garage

  • Broadcast times: Saturday 9:00pm; Thursday 9:00pm

WATCH THE TRAILER:

Idris Elba: No Limits

  • Broadcast times: Saturday 7:00pm; Monday 10:00pm

WATCH THE TRAILER:

IGNITION GT

  • Broadcast times: Sunday 4:30pm; Wednesday 8:30pm

WATCH THE TRAILER:

