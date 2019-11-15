TV PICKS | This week's best motoring shows on IGNITION
Watch these great shows on DStv channel 189
16-22 November 2019
Ignition has all the shows you need to bring yourself up to date with the latest news and views from the world of motoring.
Tough Love Garage
Pete, his wife Minnie, and their crew of oddball employees try to fix up a busted up ’66 Mustang GT, make a fierce car desk out of ’57 Dodge Coronet, and help their favorite squatter, Mario, out with a buddy job collision repair.
- Broadcast times: Saturday 9:00pm; Thursday 9:00pm
Idris Elba: No Limits
Idris Elba is obsessed by speed. Since boyhood he’s wanted to immerse himself in the world of fast machines. This series pushes that ambition - and Idris - to the limit.
- Broadcast times: Saturday 7:00pm; Monday 10:00pm
IGNITION GT
The Atos nameplate has returned and Marius gets behind the wheel. We round up this year’s Tokyo Motor Show including the all-electric Mazda MX-30 and Brenwin samples a Volvo XC90 ready for the apocalypse.
- Broadcast times: Sunday 4:30pm; Wednesday 8:30pm
