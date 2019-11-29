WATCH | New season of Celeb Rides

Motoring

Celeb Rides is back and this year it’s hotter than ever!

28 November 2019 - 16:55
The new season of Celeb Rides is here.
Image: Ignition

YFM’s DJ Sabby joins Collette Prince in as they ride shotgun with some of Mzansi’s A-listers in the brand-new season of Celeb Rides on Ignition.

From rapping sensation Nadia Nakai to TV personality Thapelo Mokoena, Celeb Rides lets you get to know your favourite celebrity through their cars. 

Expect to see plenty of awesome rides, crazy challenges and some awkward questions posed! 

Catch Celeb Rides every Saturday at 8pm, exclusive to Ignition on DStv.

[Repeats: Wednesdays, 9pm | Thursdays, 6pm]

Watch the trailer

>> Read more about Ignition

