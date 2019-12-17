How to party safely this festive season

The ink has dried on the last exam sheet you'll see in 2019, and your mind is focused on one thing - letting loose. It's December, which means there are plenty of parties to choose from. And why wouldn't you? After what feels like 12 years of studying, no one would blame you for wanting to mark that occasion with an epic celebration.

But just because you're taking a break, it doesn't mean criminals are going to do the same. A five-year survey of SA's crime statistics paints a grim picture. Criminals take advantage of people being more relaxed during the festive season.

So how do you draw the line between having a good time and keeping an eye out for potential harm? It's actually not as hard as you think. You don't have to spend the festive season looking over your shoulder.

Follow these tips to stay safe while you close one of the longest chapters of your life:

Before you head off on a road trip, make sure all your valuables back at home are placed in a locked drawer or suitcase.

Walking around with large sums of cash will attract the kind of attention you can do without. The same goes for flaunting expensive jewellery. Try to use your card as often as you can and only carry a small amount of money on you.

If your accommodation is a rented house similar to the ones on AirBnB, take care to shut your windows, lock your doors and activate the alarm at night or when you go out.

Whenever you go out, especially at night, pay close attention to your surroundings. Keep an eye on your friends and belongings and ask them to do the same. If a suspicious-looking individual bothers you, report them to the closest security official or police officer.





Everybody feels generous in December, so someone might offer you a drink. Don't accept it – especially if it’s from a stranger – and always keep an eye on your drinks.

If you're going to be driving, lay off the alcohol or have a designated driver who will remain sober until everyone arrives home safely. MiWay’s WeDrive , which is available to clients who have comprehensive car insurance with MiWay, a take-me-home service, is a great alternative and allows you to be safely driven home in the comfort of your car.

No one likes to worry about their safety when it's time to let loose. December is probably a time where you just want to let your hair down and live your way. But some things need to be taken care of first. It's like requesting an insurance quote for your car.

When the paperwork has been sorted out, you cruise on the road with the full assurance that you're covered if anything happens. If you can do that for your car, why not do it for yourself as well?

