TV HIGHLIGHT | Carjackers: the crazy car makeover show

Carjackers is a brand-new comedy makeover show that transforms boring cars into hilarious character pieces.

In each episode, two cars are secretly taken from their owners and sent to the Carjackers garage, where experts tap the owner’s friends and family to design an over-the-top makeover that reflects the owner’s big personality. A massive chicken nugget? A rocket ship? A cat lover’s paradise? Nothing is out of bounds!

Don’t miss Carjackers every Tuesday at 8.30pm, only on Ignition TV, DStv Channel 189.