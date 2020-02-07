TV HIGHLIGHT | Carjackers: the crazy car makeover show
The comedy makeover show that transforms boring cars into hilarious character pieces
07 February 2020 - 15:46
Carjackers is a brand-new comedy makeover show that transforms boring cars into hilarious character pieces.
In each episode, two cars are secretly taken from their owners and sent to the Carjackers garage, where experts tap the owner’s friends and family to design an over-the-top makeover that reflects the owner’s big personality. A massive chicken nugget? A rocket ship? A cat lover’s paradise? Nothing is out of bounds!
Don’t miss Carjackers every Tuesday at 8.30pm, only on Ignition TV, DStv Channel 189.
Prankster Sam carjacks his girlfriend Corall to give her motor the ultimate fluffy makeover, and Lenny wants to get one over on bossy sister Priscilla by sending her car up in flames.