TV HIGHLIGHT | Carjackers: the crazy car makeover show

The comedy makeover show that transforms boring cars into hilarious character pieces

07 February 2020 - 15:46 By Ignition TV
Image: Ignition TV

Carjackers is a brand-new comedy makeover show that transforms boring cars into hilarious character pieces. 

In each episode, two cars are secretly taken from their owners and sent to the Carjackers garage, where experts tap the owner’s friends and family to design an over-the-top makeover that reflects the owner’s big personality. A massive chicken nugget? A rocket ship? A cat lover’s paradise? Nothing is out of bounds! 

Watch the trailer

Prankster Sam carjacks his girlfriend Corall to give her motor the ultimate fluffy makeover, and Lenny wants to get one over on bossy sister Priscilla by sending her car up in flames.

Image: IgnitionLIVE

