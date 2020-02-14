TV HIGHLIGHT | Watch the vibrant new season of Kasi Car Culture

Ignition TV's most-loved show is back for a fourth season!

Join S’bu and Zee as they celebrate the passion behind SA's vibrant township car culture.

From Soweto to KwaMashu, they uncover the hidden gems of the kasi, meet diehard petrol-heads and ride shotgun with some of the country’s top spinners.

Don’t miss Kasi Car Culture, starting on February 22 at 8pm.

Exclusive to Ignition TV, DStv channel 189.

[Repeats: Thursdays 6pm]