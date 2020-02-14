Motoring

TV HIGHLIGHT | Watch the vibrant new season of Kasi Car Culture

Don’t miss Kasi Car Culture, starting on February 22 at 8pm

14 February 2020 - 11:48 By Ignition TV
Catch Kasi Car Culture only on DStv channel 189.
Catch Kasi Car Culture only on DStv channel 189.
Image: Ignition TV

Ignition TV's most-loved show is back for a fourth season!

Join S’bu and Zee as they celebrate the passion behind SA's vibrant township car culture.

From Soweto to KwaMashu, they uncover the hidden gems of the kasi, meet diehard petrol-heads and ride shotgun with some of the country’s top spinners.

Don’t miss Kasi Car Culture, starting on February 22 at 8pm. 
Exclusive to Ignition TV, DStv channel 189.

[Repeats: Thursdays 6pm]

Watch the trailer

Watch IgnitionLIVE on DStv channel 189
Watch IgnitionLIVE on DStv channel 189
Image: IgnitionLIVE

Click here to read more about Ignition, to contact us or to browse our FAQs section to see if we've already answered your question.

MORE FROM IGNITION

TV PICKS | This week's best motoring shows on Ignition TV

Watch these great shows on DStv channel 189
Motoring
6 days ago

EVENTS | Your Ignition TV guide to motoring in 2020

Passion for Speed, the Cape Town Motor Show and more: we list all the best events to attend
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | 'Celeb Rides' drives with Minnie Dlamini-Jones in her Jaguar F-Type SVR

In this episode of 'Celeb Rides' presenter Collette Prince gets to know Minnie Dlamini-Jones a little better from the passenger seat of her Jaguar ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Volkswagen Amarok is South Africa's best bakkie news
  2. Motorists frustrated as system failure means licence applications can't be ... news
  3. FIRST DRIVE | 2020 Suzuki S-Presso promises more than a cheap shot New Models
  4. Fast and comfortable McLaren GT is now on sale in SA New Models
  5. OPINION | Why the Mercedes-Benz X-Class was ultimately doomed to fail Features

Latest Videos

Politicians react to SONA 2020
#SONA2020 top talking points: All you need to know
X