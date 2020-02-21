Motoring

WATCH | Esther Mahlangu adds an Ndebele touch to Rolls-Royce interior

21 February 2020 - 14:17 By TimesLIVE

The “Mahlangu” Rolls-Royce Phantom was unveiled in Cape Town last week. The British car manufacturer featured hand-painted inserts and panels by Esther Mahlangu. 

Mahlangu, who is 84, is a globally celebrated South African artist whose work is traditional Ndebele art, and her work has travelled the world. 

The acclaimed artist received honorary doctorates from the University of Johannesburg and Durban University of Technology. 

In the past Mahlangu's work has been exhibited at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair and at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Her works have been displayed on aircraft and in private and corporate collections and museums around the world.  

READ MORE:

All the feels as Mam' Esther becomes Dr. Mahlangu!

We knew that it was going to happen, that she was going to get an honourary doctorate at the University of Johannesburg, but when she walked in with ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Yoko Ono & Esther Mahlangu lined up for art exhibit in Johannesburg

Experimental artist Yoko Ono - John Lennon's widow - will exhibit her work alongside controversial sculptor Nandipha Mntambo and legendary ...
Lifestyle
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Right to Repair ruling is a ‘big win’ for consumers news
  2. WATCH | New Land Rover Defender not shaken after 30m jump for 007 news
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2020 Toyota Quantum VX Reviews
  4. Balloon payments: how they work and what you should know Features
  5. FIRST DRIVE | Is the 2020 Hyundai i30 N really worth the money? First Drives

Latest Videos

'Mr President, you need to do more!': chaos erupts at Tazne murder suspect ...
Dudu Myeni tells her side of the SAA story: 5 points from her first day of ...
X