WATCH | Esther Mahlangu adds an Ndebele touch to Rolls-Royce interior

The “Mahlangu” Rolls-Royce Phantom was unveiled in Cape Town last week. The British car manufacturer featured hand-painted inserts and panels by Esther Mahlangu.

Mahlangu, who is 84, is a globally celebrated South African artist whose work is traditional Ndebele art, and her work has travelled the world.

The acclaimed artist received honorary doctorates from the University of Johannesburg and Durban University of Technology.

In the past Mahlangu's work has been exhibited at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair and at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Her works have been displayed on aircraft and in private and corporate collections and museums around the world.