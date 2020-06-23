Test your mettle and become the best sim racer in SA with Ford Performance

If lockdown has been good for anything, then it's the massive spike in popularity sim racing has received over the last few months.

From professional racing drivers like Lando Norris who are looking to stay sharp during this enforced downtime to humble armchair enthusiasts seeking an affordable way live out their on-track fantasies, sim racing has everybody reaching for the gamepad (or preferably a steering wheel if the budget allows).

Eager to tap into this exciting new realm of motorsport, Ford SA on Tuesday announced that it is launching a thrilling new virtual championship that aims to reward the fastest sim racers in the country.

Starting on June 29 and running until August 1, the inaugural #LockdownLaps Ford Performance competition is open to all SA sim racers and will utilise the renowned Playstation-based Gran Turismo Sport platform. Racers will be able to enter using a variety of Ford vehicles, including the Mustang, GT and Focus rally car.