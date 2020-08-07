Audi apologises for insensitive, 'sexually suggestive' tweet of young child leaning on RS4

Car manufacturer Audi has issued a public apology for its “sexually suggestive” and “insensitive” tweet on its RS4 advert featuring a young girl leaning against the car while she eating a banana.

On Twitter, thousands criticised the company, saying the picture can be interpreted as male lust. Others said the advert was insensitive and that high-speed machines are a danger to society and children in the streets.

Most of the tweets have been hidden, but scores continue to flood the comments to challenge and criticise the advert.

The picture, which has not been taken down despite the backlash, is captioned “Lets your heart beat faster- in every aspect”.