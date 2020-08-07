Motoring

Audi apologises for insensitive, 'sexually suggestive' tweet of young child leaning on RS4

07 August 2020 - 18:37 By Cebelihle Bhengu
On Twitter, thousands of people criticised Audi, saying its tweet about the RS4 featuring a young girl can be interpreted as male lust.
On Twitter, thousands of people criticised Audi, saying its tweet about the RS4 featuring a young girl can be interpreted as male lust.
Image: Supplied

Car manufacturer Audi has issued a public apology for its “sexually suggestive” and “insensitive” tweet on its RS4 advert featuring a young girl leaning against the car while she eating a banana.

On Twitter, thousands criticised the company, saying the picture can be interpreted as male lust. Others said the advert was insensitive and that high-speed machines are a danger to society and children in the streets.

Most of the tweets have been hidden, but scores continue to flood the comments to challenge and criticise the advert.

The picture, which has not been taken down despite the backlash, is captioned “Lets your heart beat faster- in every aspect”.

One Twitter user wrote: “What on earth would a little girl eating a banana have to do with any of the text accompanied by this ad? Answer that in the most obvious, logical, instinctual way and you'll get your credibility back.”

Some said the photographer of the advert must be arrested.

There were also many who came to Audi's defence, saying there was nothing wrong with the picture or the advert. 

In its apology, the brand said it cares about children and that the vehicle is a family car.

It apologised for the use of image and said it will not be used in future advertisements. 

REVIEW | 2020 Audi S6 is low-key but high-flying

It is safe to say that Audi is well-versed in the art of the sleeper car
Motoring
10 hours ago

All Western Cape MECs and partners get clean bill of health in lifestyle audit

“The premier’s lifestyle is commensurate with his income. We did not identify any potential conflict of interest.”
Politics
3 days ago

Asset Forfeiture Unit attaches R18m and cars linked to 'pyramid scheme'

The Asset Forfeiture Unit has obtained a preservation order to attach bank accounts holding more than R18m for people who allegedly ran a pyramid ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Fastest Range Rover ever is confirmed for SA New Models
  2. Bangers and smash on the menu as 2fast4u drives into Cape Town eatery news
  3. Why you should insist on a spare key when buying a used car Features
  4. Wrecked Maserati brings Joburg to a standstill news
  5. CONSUMER WATCH | VW dealer fined R100,000 for dud CD player Features

Latest Videos

SA therapists warn of 'loss of identity' trends as global lockdown mental ...
Dozens killed, thousands wounded in Beirut explosion: what we know so far
X