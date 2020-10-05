Reflecting on 100 years of Mazda excellence

The spirit of tenacity

As Hiroshima and its people rose from the aches, so did Mazda. By the late 1950s, Mazda was making four-wheel vehicles, and by the early 1970s the company differentiated itself with its rotary technology, which was so popular in that era. This success was, however, short-lived as the company plunged into turmoil during the fuel crisis of the mid-1970s. While the rotary engine had definite benefits over standard engines, they were less fuel efficient, produced higher emissions, and had shorter lifespans. This had a severe impact on Mazda’s fortunes and, in 1979, Ford acquired a 25% stake in the company.

By the early 1990s, Mazda was back on track, becoming the first Japanese car company to win the Le Mans in 1991.

Amid the world financial crisis of 2008, Ford divested in Mazda, and by 2014, it had reduced its share to less than 2.1%. Even with a weak global economy, Mazda was able to repurchase Ford’s shares. It transformed itself from an often-overlooked car manufacturer to a competitive, world-class car giant.

Keeping the challenger spirit alive in Southern Africa

Our team in Southern Africa is truly inspired by our history. We set high goals and keep challenging ourselves until we get there. Though it has only been in existence since 2014, we have managed to reestablish and reignite the strong heritage and legacy that Mazda and its cars have always had in the southern African market.

The incredible product that Mazda continues to produce and the partnerships we have locally, with our dealer partners and all our stakeholders, have made it possible to grow the Mazda brand since becoming independent six years ago.

For me, personally, it has been an honour to lead Mazda in Southern Africa. We have aspired to go back to the core principles of what we believe the automotive business should be. It’s all about simplicity, integrity, flawless execution, mutual learning, and again, having that challenger spirit that has always served us well.