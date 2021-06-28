Minimising car wear and tear: Is it covered under your warranty?

If you own and use a car, you know that maintaining it is paramount. It's not just about avoiding extra (often unexpected) costs when things break down; a preventative care approach also makes it safer to drive, and you can even prolong the lifespan of your car too.

So, how can you minimise wear and tear on your car? Here are nine tips to ensure you enjoy a smooth, reliable and efficient drive, more often than not.

Give your car regular TLC and stick to your routine maintenance schedule

Cars are engineered to be driven and all of its different parts and components need to be maintained to remain in good shape. All vehicle manufacturers recommend routine maintenance, repairs as needed, fluid changes and tops offs at regular intervals.

With regular maintenance checks, you'll save money on unnecessary repairs for major components, and reduce risk of causing damage to the engine and other parts.

These tips are typically part of your regular maintenance checks, but it's also good for you to keep a close eye on each of these components yourself too.

1. Change your motor oil and oil filter frequently

The function of motor oil is to help lubricate and clean the engine of your vehicle. This aids in reducing any metal-to-metal contact which can result in damage. It also helps to protect against the accumulation of carbon and varnish collecting in the engine. Over time, motor oil does tend to lose its cooling and lubricating properties, and as such degrades so, it's a good idea to ensure that you frequently check the colour and viscosity of the oil and the filter too.

What it shouldn't be is dirty or feel gritty to the touch. One way to do this is to have an attendant at a petrol station check this for you every time you fill up. If you need a change, it's a relatively cheap fix that can save you from having to replace more expensive parts or even the entire engine.

2. Keep a close eye on your car's tyre pressure

The pressure in your vehicle's tyres never remains constant - changes in temperature affects pressure levels. As you drive you lose a little pressure. Tyre pressure should always be maintained at optimal levels - and not just for road safety reasons. At the correct levels, tyre pressure can also help increase fuel efficiency as you drive. If you maintain this well, you'll also be increasing their lifespan too. Once more, this one small consideration will also save you a fair bit of money.

3. Attend to your brakes before they start to squeak

Over time your brakes (discs) and brake pads wear down, but you can also hasten this process if you use them harshly. Slamming on the brakes unnecessarily tends to wear them down quicker, so it's a good idea to go easy on them if you don't want to be changing them too frequently. If they're already squeaking, they're almost completely worn down, and for safety reasons primarily, it's best to have them changed as soon as possible. The sooner you do, the less damage to your vehicle too.

4. Protect your car's engine

Such behaviours have the effect of wearing out your engine quicker than its desired manufactured intention. So, wherever possible, try and avoid too many stop-and-start journeys without a bit of a drive in between. If your work involves making a lot of deliveries in a day, schedule an extra maintenance check or two, over and above what's recommended for your vehicle.

5. Make use of your hand brake when parking your car

This helps to reduce wear and tear on the transmission of your vehicle. Engaging the hand brake (or emergency brake) when you park your car lessens any stress on the transmission which is required to keep your vehicle safely stationary - and not just when you're parked on an incline or hill.

A few more quick-fire tips ...

Be mindful of how weather affects the general wear and tear of your car (i.e. park in shady spots to avoid overheating damage if you're out and about during a hot and sunny day.)

Adjust your driving behaviours accordingly when having to adapt to different weather conditions (i.e. rainy and foggy conditions can have an impact on overall road safety, so make sure to be mindful of how you drive. Harsh braking habits, for instance, affect your safety but also speed up the wear and tear on your car).

Take note of any small changes or problems and have them seen to. For example, if an engine light begins to flash, have it checked as soon as possible. Fixing little problems prevent far more expensive ones down the line).

