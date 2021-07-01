WATCH | Flying car completes first ever inter-city flight

A prototype flying car has completed a flight between international airports in Nitra and Bratislava, Slovakia.

The hybrid car-aircraft, AirCar, has a BMW engine and runs on regular petrol-pump fuel.

BBC reports that its creator, Prof Stefan Klein, said it could fly about 1,000km, at a height of 8,200ft (2,500m).

It takes two minutes and 15 seconds to transform from car into aircraft.

When not flying, the wings fold down along the sides of the car.

While flying, the AirCar reaches a cruising speed of 170km/h. It can carry two people, with a combined weight limit of 200kg.