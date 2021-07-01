Motoring

WATCH | Flying car completes first ever inter-city flight

01 July 2021 - 11:14 By TimesLIVE

A prototype flying car has completed a flight between international airports in Nitra and Bratislava, Slovakia.

The hybrid car-aircraft, AirCar, has a BMW engine and runs on regular petrol-pump fuel.

BBC reports that its creator, Prof Stefan Klein, said it could fly about 1,000km, at a height of 8,200ft (2,500m).

It takes two minutes and 15 seconds to transform from car into aircraft.

When not flying, the wings fold down along the sides of the car.

While flying, the AirCar reaches a cruising speed of 170km/h. It can carry two people, with a combined weight limit of 200kg.

MORE

Drop the pilot? Having one pilot in the cockpit is a terrible idea

Automation and tight budgets are tempting airlines to slim down flight crews. How will that help in an emergency?
World
1 week ago

Hyundai and GM are still serious about 'flying cars'

Hyundai Motor Co and General Motors Co said on Monday they are pushing ahead with developing flying cars, with the South Korean company expressing ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Fuel price increase poised to punish motorists in July news
  2. CONSUMER WATCH | Rusted 2017 Suzuki Swift is ‘a write-off’ Features
  3. FIRST DRIVE | New 2021 Mercedes C-Class oozes S-Class polish and poise First Drives
  4. Paul Walker's 'Fast and Furious' Toyota Supra auctioned for R8m news
  5. This is how much you’ll pay for the new Toyota GR Yaris in SA New Models

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...