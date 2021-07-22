Compete with SA's fittest athletes and you could win a Toyota Fortuner

Shift into gear and enter the challenger search to take part in the Toyota Fortuner Challenge 2021. Team up with an SA hero. You could win the grand prize of a Toyota Fortuner, Salomon active gear, Specialized mountain bike and Garmin Fenix smartwatch. The prize for the semi-finalist includes a Garmin Fēnix 6 Multisport GPS watch.

The Toyota Fortuner Challenge is a fitness contest that will take place in Gauteng. A valid driver’s licence and a high level of fitness (and evidence of such) is required to qualify as entrants will be required to participate in obstacle challenges.

Three finalists will be selected via a lucky draw and participate in the selection exercise taking place in October 2021.

The finalist who successfully completes the selection exercise successfully will be selected as the ultimate finalist and will go on to participate in the Toyota Challenge.

Each finalist will win a Garmin Fēnix 6 Multisport GPS watch worth more than R10,000. Of the three finalists selected from the contest, one will be chosen to represent Arena Holdings in the Toyota Fortuner Challenge and will receive cool Salomon active gear, a Specialized mountain bike and a Garmin smartwatch.



