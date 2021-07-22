Compete with SA's fittest athletes and you could win a Toyota Fortuner
Enter to win the grand prize of a Toyota Fortuner and cool gear from Specialized and Garmin
Shift into gear and enter the challenger search to take part in the Toyota Fortuner Challenge 2021. Team up with an SA hero. You could win the grand prize of a Toyota Fortuner, Salomon active gear, Specialized mountain bike and Garmin Fenix smartwatch. The prize for the semi-finalist includes a Garmin Fēnix 6 Multisport GPS watch.
The Toyota Fortuner Challenge is a fitness contest that will take place in Gauteng. A valid driver’s licence and a high level of fitness (and evidence of such) is required to qualify as entrants will be required to participate in obstacle challenges.
Three finalists will be selected via a lucky draw and participate in the selection exercise taking place in October 2021.
The finalist who successfully completes the selection exercise successfully will be selected as the ultimate finalist and will go on to participate in the Toyota Challenge.
Each finalist will win a Garmin Fēnix 6 Multisport GPS watch worth more than R10,000. Of the three finalists selected from the contest, one will be chosen to represent Arena Holdings in the Toyota Fortuner Challenge and will receive cool Salomon active gear, a Specialized mountain bike and a Garmin smartwatch.
The winner of the Toyota Fortuner Challenge will also walk away with a brand-new Toyota Fortuner.
THE PRIZES
- Garmin Fenix 6 — valued at more than R10,000 (semi-finalist prize)
- Specialized Stump-jumper Mountain Bike — valued at more than R 42,000 (finalist)
- Salomon Active gear — valued at more than R5,000 (finalist)
- Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire — valued at R 17,999 (finalist)
HOW TO ENTER
SMS the keyword “FITNESS” followed by your name, surname, telephone number and level of fitness from one to 10 (one being not fit and 10 being very fit) to 45883. SMS charged at R1.50.
Terms and conditions
- The promotion ends on Sep. 23, 2021. No late entries will be accepted.
- Three semi-finalists will be selected randomly and contacted telephonically by Arena Holdings.
- Prizes must be taken up as awarded and cannot be transferred to any other person, sold or converted to cash. Toyota reserves the right to choose the colour of the aforementioned prize.
- The prize does not include insurance on the vehicle. The prize does not include any extras such as fuel and additional accessories. Prize vehicle specification may differ from the model shown.
- The competition is open to all South Africans and permanent resident holders of SA aged 18 years and older, except employees of Arena Holdings and their families, all co-sponsors and their advertising agents.
