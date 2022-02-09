500,000 Hyundai and Kia models recalled over spontaneous combustion risk

Almost half a million Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Corp drivers in the US have been told to park their cars outside and away from other vehicles because of a heightened risk they could spontaneously catch fire.

The South Korean automakers have identified an increasing risk of an engine compartment fire, even if the vehicle is turned off, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Tuesday. While the exact cause is unknown, the manufacturers believe an electrical component in the anti-lock brake system may experience an internal short circuit.

Hyundai has recalled 357,830 cars, including Santa Fe SUVs manufactured from 2016 to 2019 and Tucson SUVs from 2014 to 2015 to fix the fault for free. Kia has recalled 126,747 vehicles, including the 2016 Sportage SUV and K900 sedans manufactured between 2016 and2018.

The agency said in December it had opened an engineering analysis into 3-million vehicles produced by Hyundai and Kia, focused on 2011-2016 models. In 2020, Hyundai and Kia agreed to pay $210m in penalties in the US to settle complaints related to faulty engines.

