Wanna buy an electric car? Mbalula says load-shedding could be a problem

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has shared some of the concern around adopting electric cars, saying it’s a challenge because of Eskom’s load-shedding.

Mbalula, who was answering a written parliamentary question, said the biggest issues for electric cars in SA were “range anxiety” and power supply.

He said SA was facing several obstacles in encouraging people to move from fuel cars to electric cars.

“Range anxiety among consumers became key in discussions around electric vehicles. Though this has dramatically been alleviated with the recent provisioning and upgrade of over 200 charging stations throughout the country, it still remains a key challenge that we are constantly engaging among one another as government departments to resolve,” said Mbalula.

“The issue of the constrained power grid from Eskom also becomes a challenge for the overall uptake with a key issue of how these vehicles will be recharged should a major power outage occur, or even during the regular load-shedding intervals.”