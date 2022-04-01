Avoid the pinch of fuel increases with these five tips from motus.cars

With the price of fuel in SA at an all-time high, motorists are open to suggestions on how to get a little bit more from their tank.

While motorists may attempt to get some relief from high fuel prices , it is always worthwhile to drive as fuel efficiently as possible.

Here are five tips to make your tank go further, from motus.cars, supported by Motus Ford (previously Imperial Ford):

1. Plan your travelling

One of the best ways to save fuel is to drive less. For instance, instead of going to the mall every day, rather allocate more time to go once a week to do all your shopping and cut down on total travel time.

Where possible, avoid rush-hour traffic. Travelling during peak hour means a longer journey which means more fuel use. Leaving timeously means you’ll be in less of a hurry and that you’ll drive in a relaxed manner, a guaranteed way of saving fuel.

Tip: If you need to travel a fair distance for appointments, try to group them with other stops you need to make in the same area.

2. Change your driving style

The way you drive is the biggest contributor to how much fuel is used. Avoid speeding at intersections and excessively revving your vehicle. A smooth, gradual acceleration technique is the most economical way to drive, as is maintaining a constant speed on the highway and sticking to the speed limit.

3. Limit your use of the air conditioning

Your car’s air conditioner can contribute as much as 5% to your fuel bill, especially when stationary.

Tip: A good idea is to turn it off when you are standing still and switch it back on once you are up to speed.