Motoring

Avoid the pinch of fuel increases with these five tips from motus.cars

Planning your travels, changing your driving style and checking your tyres regularly could make the contents of your tank go a long way

01 April 2022 - 16:30
Avoid speeding at intersections and excessively revving your vehicle to save fuel.
Image: Supplied/motus.cars

With the price of fuel in SA at an all-time high, motorists are open to suggestions on how to get a little bit more from their tank. 

While motorists may attempt to get some relief from high fuel prices , it is always worthwhile to drive as fuel efficiently as possible. 

Here are five tips to make your tank go further, from motus.cars, supported by Motus Ford (previously Imperial Ford):

1. Plan your travelling

One of the best ways to save fuel is to drive less. For instance, instead of going to the mall every day, rather allocate more time to go once a week to do all your shopping and cut down on total travel time. 

Where possible, avoid rush-hour traffic. Travelling during peak hour means a longer journey which means more fuel use. Leaving timeously means you’ll be in less of a hurry and that you’ll drive in a relaxed manner, a guaranteed way of saving fuel.

Tip: If you need to travel a fair distance for appointments, try to group them with other stops you need to make in the same area.

2. Change your driving style

The way you drive is the biggest contributor to how much fuel is used. Avoid speeding at intersections and excessively revving your vehicle. A smooth, gradual acceleration technique is the most economical way to drive, as is maintaining a constant speed on the highway and sticking to the speed limit.

3. Limit your use of the air conditioning

Your car’s air conditioner can contribute as much as 5% to your fuel bill, especially when stationary. 

Tip:  A good idea is to turn it off when you are standing still and switch it back on once you are up to speed.

4. Check your tyre pressure regularly

Under-inflated tyres are a big contributor to unnecessary fuel consumption. Tyres should be checked regularly and inflated according to the manufacturer’s specifications for the amount of load you are carrying. 

Tip: The correct tyre pressure is usually found in the doorframe or fuel flap of your vehicle or in the owner’s manual.

Read Rotate your tyres to extend their life and improve performance or watch How to change a flat tyre for more useful tips.

5. Lose that extra weight

Extra weight in your vehicle will push up the fuel consumption. Remove any unnecessary weight such as non-essential items. 

Tip: The same applies for unnecessary accessories like roof racks and bicycle carriers that not only add weight but also disrupt the aerodynamic properties of your vehicle.

While these tips may go a long way in saving you a few rand, having the right vehicle for the job is the easiest way to save money. If you are on the lookout for a new car,  investing in a smaller, more fuel-efficient vehicle is the easiest way to save money.

