×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motoring

Car shopping on a budget? These three quality cars won’t break the bank

Motus offers a wide variety of new and pre-owned vehicles that are all subjected to its 110-point quality check: here are their top choices at under R175,000

09 June 2022 - 11:33
Sponsored
The Kia Picanto has a reputation for offering one of the most premium cabins in its class as well as the most comprehensive level of standard equipment.
The Kia Picanto has a reputation for offering one of the most premium cabins in its class as well as the most comprehensive level of standard equipment.
Image: Supplied/Motus

The entry-level segment of the SA car market remains one of the most popular, while offering the widest variety. This makes the decision on which car suits your budget and needs trickier, as buyers are spoilt for choice.

Motus offers quality vehicles for those on a tight budget. These are the top three vehicles available for under R175,000 from motus.cars, supported by Motus Toyota (previously Imperial Toyota):

1. 2020 Renault Sandero Expression

Price estimate: R162,900

The Renault Sandero offers excellent value for money and a roomy cabin. Smaller and more hatchback than the Duster, while being more versatile than the Clio, it is the kind of car that can do it all.

The 66kW engine offers commendable performance and creature comforts that include air conditioning, air bags and electric windows.

TIP: 2020 models with 20,000km on the clock can be found for about R160,000 — shop here.

2. 2022 Renault Kwid Expression

Price estimate: R170,900

The Renault Kwid is a good choice for motorists looking for a fuel-efficient vehicle with a raised ride height that allows the car to tackle those bumpy roads when necessary.

The Kwid is fitted with a 1l , three-cylinder engine that offers 50kW and 91Nm and is mated to either a five-speed manual or an automated manual transmission gearbox. Renault claims the Kwid will use as little as 5.3l per 100km.

Standout features include electric windows, air conditioning, 12v sockets, adaptable ergonomic seats and an electronic driver display.

TIP: Motus has stock of  low-mileage models of the Kwid, which allows buyers to drive away in a car that is as good as new at a reduced price — shop here.

3. 2021 Kia Picanto Street 1.0

Price estimate: R174,900

The Kia Picanto has a reputation for offering one of the most premium cabins in its class as well as the most comprehensive level of standard equipment. This includes a multimedia infotainment display and a multifunction steering wheel. Creature comforts include airbags and air conditioning.

The three-cylinder, 1l engine fitted to the Picanto Street boasts 49kW and 95Nm which Kia claims will use just 6l per 100km.

Shop with peace of mind at Motus and motus.cars

Motus offers quality pre-owned vehicles that adhere to strict criteria that allow motorists to shop with confidence.

To ensure the vehicles for sale are in excellent condition, Motus subjects their cars to a thorough 110-point quality check. In-house technicians inspect the vehicles to ensure that everything is as it should be.

Browse the range of quality, Motus-certified new, used and demo vehicles for sale here.

Visit motus.cars for more info, or join the conversation on Facebook and YouTube.

This article was paid for by Motus. 

ALSO READ:

Avoid the pinch of fuel increases with these five tips from motus.cars

SPONSORED | Planning your travels, changing your driving style and checking your tyres regularly could make the contents of your tank go a long way
Motoring
2 months ago

Get the most for your money: Is buying a new or used car the better bet?

SPONSORED | Motus.cars highlights the pros and cons of both to help you make the best choice for your needs and budget
Motoring
3 months ago

New driver? Conquer the road with these 5 vehicle features

SPONSORED | Advanced tech features such as an automatic gearbox, park distance control and a blind spot monitor can make life safer for novice ...
Motoring
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Five of the vehicles most expensive to fill up in June Features
  2. Petrol price biting? These are SA’s 10 most fuel-efficient SUVs Features
  3. WATCH | VW offers another glimpse of its all-new Amarok New Models
  4. SA Grand Prix hopes boosted by F1 boss’s pending visit Motorsport
  5. Mercedes to recall nearly 1 million cars worldwide due to brake issue news

Latest Videos

Chaos in parliament: EFF MPs removed during Ramaphosa's budget speech
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released