Car shopping on a budget? These three quality cars won’t break the bank

The entry-level segment of the SA car market remains one of the most popular, while offering the widest variety. This makes the decision on which car suits your budget and needs trickier, as buyers are spoilt for choice.

Motus offers quality vehicles for those on a tight budget. These are the top three vehicles available for under R175,000 from motus.cars, supported by Motus Toyota (previously Imperial Toyota):

1. 2020 Renault Sandero Expression

Price estimate: R162,900

The Renault Sandero offers excellent value for money and a roomy cabin. Smaller and more hatchback than the Duster, while being more versatile than the Clio, it is the kind of car that can do it all.

The 66kW engine offers commendable performance and creature comforts that include air conditioning, air bags and electric windows.

TIP: 2020 models with 20,000km on the clock can be found for about R160,000 — shop here.

2. 2022 Renault Kwid Expression

Price estimate: R170,900

The Renault Kwid is a good choice for motorists looking for a fuel-efficient vehicle with a raised ride height that allows the car to tackle those bumpy roads when necessary.

The Kwid is fitted with a 1l , three-cylinder engine that offers 50kW and 91Nm and is mated to either a five-speed manual or an automated manual transmission gearbox. Renault claims the Kwid will use as little as 5.3l per 100km.