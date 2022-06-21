Tracker’s AI software gives your fleet advanced protection

When a business is founded on transporting goods from one point to another, time is critical. Delivering an efficient service to clients, minimising the risks associated, and improving the effectiveness and productivity of a fleet is of utmost importance to a business's success — and a priority to Tracker SA.

The company has added to its existing offerings to be more than just a theft protection device. No matter what your business’s needs are, you can rest assured that you’re getting there in a smarter, safer and more cost-effective way.

The latest business solutions on offer for those managing a fleet include: Tracker Track and Dispatch IQ, Dashboards and Analytics, and Tracker Artificial Intelligence Dashcam.

It’s becoming increasingly important for businesses to have electronic and automated systems in place to monitor daily processes and assets in the supply chain environment. While human intelligence and intuition can be beneficial, manual processes are tedious and prone to inefficiencies.

“With advanced planning, optimisation and execution management, small and large businesses can realise improved operating efficiencies and lower operating costs,” says Kobus Visagie, executive of business solutions at Tracker SA.

“There has never been a better time to harness the intelligence from information provided by vehicle telematics and related software, and use it to give your business a competitive advantage.”

Fleet management prioritises keeping a fleet operation running efficiently, without any disturbances or glitches. A smart device that uses technology based on artificial intelligence (AI) can offer a fleet owner seamless control of their business, and ramp up their performance.

By supplying analytics and insights, Tracker SA is able to provide business owners full visibility on all aspects of their fleet management so they can make decisions quickly and with confidence. It lets fleet owners know exactly where every driver is every minute of the day, tells them which vehicles are going to need services and when, and monitors driver attentiveness using on-board AI dashcams.