Sainz takes his first F1 pole at soggy Silverstone
02 July 2022 - 17:16
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz took the first pole position of his Formula One career in a wet qualifying for the British Grand Prix on Saturday, with Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen alongside him on the front row.
The Spaniard set a fastest time of one minute 40.983 seconds, with team mate Charles Leclerc qualifying third. Britain's seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will start in fifth place for Mercedes on Sunday.
Reuters
