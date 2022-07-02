×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motoring

Sainz takes his first F1 pole at soggy Silverstone

02 July 2022 - 17:16 By Alan Baldwin
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 02, 2022 in Northampton, England.
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 02, 2022 in Northampton, England.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz took the first pole position of his Formula One career in a wet qualifying for the British Grand Prix on Saturday, with Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen alongside him on the front row.

The Spaniard set a fastest time of one minute 40.983 seconds, with team mate Charles Leclerc qualifying third. Britain's seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will start in fifth place for Mercedes on Sunday.

Reuters

READ MORE

Verstappen leads Red Bull one-two in final British GP practice

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen led a Red Bull one-two in a breezy final practice for the British Grand Prix on Saturday.
Motoring
4 hours ago

British drivers' club to strip Nelson Piquet of his honorary membership

The British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC) announced on Thursday it had suspended the honorary membership of retired triple Formula One world champion ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Hamilton can win at Silverstone, says Wolff

Lewis Hamilton has a real chance of winning his home British Grand Prix for a record-extending ninth time on Sunday and standing on top of the ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. British drivers' club to strip Nelson Piquet of his honorary membership Motorsport
  2. Road to recovery: formerly questionable Sanral tenders worth R17bn re-advertised news
  3. Sorry Tesla but Hyundai is quietly dominating the EV race news
  4. Scam or saviour — do fuel-saving devices actually work? Features
  5. Piquet apologises to Hamilton for 'ill thought out' comment Motorsport

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths