Don't pop the pill in the tank: Sasol warns against 'fuel saving' additives amid price hike

Energy and chemicals company Sasol has warned against the use of “fuel saving” petrol pills after the latest price hike.

From Wednesday, fuel prices will go up by more than R2 a litre.

Fuel prices will reach record levels when they go up by R2.37/l for 93-octane petrol, R2.57/l for 95-octane, R2.30/l for low sulphur 50 ppm diesel, R2.31/l for 500 ppm and R2.21/l for illuminating paraffin.

Motorists will pay R26.30/1 for 93-octane petrol and R26.74 for 95-octane. 500 ppm diesel will cost R25.40 inland and 50 ppm diesel R25.53. The prices are nearly R10/l more than a year ago.

The so-called “fuel saving” pills come in black and green sachets and drivers are encouraged to place them in the fuel tanks when they’re filling up.

The pills are alleged to reduce fuel consumption and boost a vehicle's performance.