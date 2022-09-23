Affordable luxury: Proton X70 and X50 land in SA

It's time to say “Hi Proton” to the Proton X50 and X70. These awesome SUVs have officially landed at dealerships in SA.

“We are excited to introduce these fuel-efficient vehicles to consumers. It's now possible for them to step up and step into what we are calling 'affordable luxury'," says Marius Smal, Proton SA's MD.

“Proton is owned by Geely Auto, the eighth-biggest car manufacturer in the world, which owns several brands, including Volvo. This has allowed it to cross-pollinate advanced technologies developed in Europe into the X50 and X70. These new model ranges offer advanced features and performance that are on par with many other luxury brands.