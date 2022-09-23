Affordable luxury: Proton X70 and X50 land in SA
These fuel-efficient SUVs boast advanced features and performance on par with many other luxury brands, yet they're priced within reach
It's time to say “Hi Proton” to the Proton X50 and X70. These awesome SUVs have officially landed at dealerships in SA.
“We are excited to introduce these fuel-efficient vehicles to consumers. It's now possible for them to step up and step into what we are calling 'affordable luxury'," says Marius Smal, Proton SA's MD.
“Proton is owned by Geely Auto, the eighth-biggest car manufacturer in the world, which owns several brands, including Volvo. This has allowed it to cross-pollinate advanced technologies developed in Europe into the X50 and X70. These new model ranges offer advanced features and performance that are on par with many other luxury brands.
“The Proton X50 and Proton X70 are near the top of their class in terms of specifications, yet they are sold at prices within reach,” says Smal.
Both offer a host of intelligent and connected features that make driving more convenient and safer.
For your enjoyment, these SUVs feature multiple speakers with a power amplifier and subwoofer to enhance your listening experience, while six USB ports provide ample charging solutions.
Additionally, simply saying “Hi Proton” allows the driver to operate the windows, sunroof, air conditioning and many other features.
The X50 and X70 each have a 1.5L, three-cylinder turbocharged direct-injection engine, jointly developed by Geely Auto and Volvo. Highly fuel-efficient, this engine meets the CN/Euro 6 emission standards, while putting out 132KW of power and 265Nm of torque.
Prices start from R449,900 for the Proton X50 and R529,999 for the X70. Visit Proton SA's website to find your nearest dealer and book a test drive today.
This article was paid for by Proton SA.