Reduce your fleet costs with Tracker’s new AI services

The consumer price inflation rate was recorded at 7.8% in July 2022 — the highest reading since May 2009 (8%) — underpinned by recent, significant fuel price hikes. Though fuel prices were reduced in September 2022, bringing some relief to overburdened consumers and businesses, the knock-on effect of these increases will continue to affect budgets.

“A company’s fleet is often the second largest expense for a business, after its people, without even accounting for inefficiencies or lost productivity from traffic delays or the expense of being involved in an accident. In a high-inflation business environment, proactive fleet management is essential to curbing costs. Technology plays a pivotal part in addressing this,” says Kobus Visagie, business solutions executive at Tracker.

Through vehicle telematics innovation and expertise in stolen vehicle recovery, Tracker has used its aggregated data, analytics and insights to develop technology that delivers services focused on proactively optimising fleet logistics and driver safety.

Two of Tracker’s new services facilitate informed business decision-making, with a focus on process efficiencies driving greater satisfaction for your customers — unlocking revenue potential while addressing cost savings and driver safety.

Tracker AI Dashcam for real-time fleet and driver monitoring using front and driver-facing cameras and artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to identify risks on the route and mitigate irresponsible driving behaviour that could otherwise lead to costly accidents.

Tracker Track & Dispatch IQ monitors and reports on your ground resources, while effectively managing delivery exceptions and reviewing holistic driver metrics for performance tracking. This supply-chain management solution offers bird’s-eye visibility from origin to destination, enhancing efficiencies and giving insights that can lead to reduction in costs and superior customer experiences.

“Tracker AI Dashcam is an integrated, dual-camera device that faces both the road and the driver and can recognise event triggers such as speeding and accidents, and various AI triggers, like fatigue and distraction. All this information is uploaded to a secure, online, cloud-based portal, giving you and the drivers real-time alerts, supported by video footage.”