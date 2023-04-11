A spokesperson said the girl suffered a broken leg.
“She was stabilised and rapidly transported to hospital.
“We also want to place on record that VIP Ambulance is a private service and no-one volunteered to pay for the ambulance, neither did the event have an ambulance or medics on standby as per regulations.
“VIP ambulance came out for free and treated the patient and transported her to hospital and we do not appreciate the bashing and vulgar words thrown at paramedics while they were attending to the female.”
TimesLIVE reached out to the girl's mother, who has not yet responded to a request for comment.
She said on Facebook her “daughter is the one who got a broken leg and is in hospital as we speak ... I will be taking further action going forward.”
The event organiser didn't immediately respond to queries.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Teen injured at Durban motor show after car 'malfunctions'
A 16-year-old girl was severely injured after a car allegedly malfunctioned at a show in Phoenix, north of Durban, at the weekend.
Video footage, which has been widely shared on social media platforms, shows the driver of the vehicle revving his engine to the delight of the crowd who gathered at the event hosted by a local school.
The footage also shows the car emitting what appears to be an object into the crowd.
KZN VIP Medical said in a statement it responded to the incident where a 16-year-old girl's condition “was deteriorating and could not wait any longer for a government ambulance”.
