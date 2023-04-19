Smart features, sleek design and fuel efficient: Proton Saga has it all
Budget-friendly and highly popular worldwide, the brand is now available in SA
Affordable, fuel efficient and safe. That is what describes the new Proton Saga which, motorists will be happy to know, is now available in SA.
Priced from R199,900, the vehicle has been designed for the SA market and is a significant event for Proton and the SA automotive industry.
The car is equipped with a 1.3l engine, making it an ideal option for city commutes and longer trips.
“The Proton Saga has kept up with the times and changing buyer preferences; it's always ‘Evolving with you.’ We are confident it will become a preferred choice among South Africans. With its trendy design, intelligent features and reasonable price, the Proton Saga offers great value for money, making it an excellent option for anyone looking for a reliable and affordable vehicle,” says Marius Smal, MD of Proton SA.
The Proton Saga has a stylish design, featuring a sculpted body that is aerodynamic and pleasing to the eye. The interior is comfortable, with ample seating space. “We are thrilled to offer the Proton Saga to clients and are committed to delivering the best possible service and support,” says Trevor Morey, head of sales and marketing in SA.
Supreme style
It’s time to step into style. The Proton Saga has sleek, alloy single-tone wheels and steering tilt adjustment. The trunk spoiler adds a sporty feel and functional aerodynamic benefits.
Smart savings
The car has an innovative eco-drive assist feature which monitors gear changes and vehicle speed and lets you know if you’re driving in a fuel-efficient manner. The Proton Saga has a remote trunk release, saving you from getting out your car to open the boot manually.
Superb stability
You'll feel safe on the road with Proton Saga's anti-lock braking system, electronic brake distribution, stability control and the car's traction control and reverse camera system.
The Proton Saga has kept up with the times and changing buyer preferencesMarius Smal, MD, Proton SA
The vehicle comes in three models, the Standard MT and AT, and Premium AT, which are available at any of the country’s 26 dealerships.
The vehicle comes with a comprehensive five-year/150,000km warranty, which is fully transferable to subsequent owners.
Proton SA has partnered with First Car Rental to offer the Proton five-year roadside assistance. Should you have unexpected car issues, Proton will assist you with its trained SA dealers. You also have the option to purchase a service plan.
The Proton Saga has been a highly popular and budget-friendly car worldwide for 37 years and has been the top-selling car in Malaysia for almost 40 years.
The Proton brand has expanded its presence in international markets, with its cars now available in 11 countries worldwide, including Pakistan, Kenya, Mauritius and Egypt.
This article was sponsored by Proton.