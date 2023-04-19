Smart features, sleek design and fuel efficient: Proton Saga has it all

Affordable, fuel efficient and safe. That is what describes the new Proton Saga which, motorists will be happy to know, is now available in SA.

Priced from R199,900, the vehicle has been designed for the SA market and is a significant event for Proton and the SA automotive industry.

The car is equipped with a 1.3l engine, making it an ideal option for city commutes and longer trips.

“The Proton Saga has kept up with the times and changing buyer preferences; it's always ‘Evolving with you.’ We are confident it will become a preferred choice among South Africans. With its trendy design, intelligent features and reasonable price, the Proton Saga offers great value for money, making it an excellent option for anyone looking for a reliable and affordable vehicle,” says Marius Smal, MD of Proton SA.

The Proton Saga has a stylish design, featuring a sculpted body that is aerodynamic and pleasing to the eye. The interior is comfortable, with ample seating space. “We are thrilled to offer the Proton Saga to clients and are committed to delivering the best possible service and support,” says Trevor Morey, head of sales and marketing in SA.

Supreme style

It’s time to step into style. The Proton Saga has sleek, alloy single-tone wheels and steering tilt adjustment. The trunk spoiler adds a sporty feel and functional aerodynamic benefits.

Smart savings

The car has an innovative eco-drive assist feature which monitors gear changes and vehicle speed and lets you know if you’re driving in a fuel-efficient manner. The Proton Saga has a remote trunk release, saving you from getting out your car to open the boot manually.

Superb stability

You'll feel safe on the road with Proton Saga's anti-lock braking system, electronic brake distribution, stability control and the car's traction control and reverse camera system.