Compact Suzuki S-Presso is loaded with exciting new upgrades

Thanks to some exciting styling tweaks and new features, the Suzuki S-Presso is about to get more popular.

Since it launched locally in 2020, the affordable compact car has become a top seller in its category, praised for its high ground clearance, spacious cabin, high specification level and low fuel consumption.

At the heart of the S-Presso upgrade is the fitment of Suzuki’s Dualjet petrol engine for greater efficiency. The unit delivers 49kW/89Nm, consuming just 4.6l/100km in the manual and 4.4l/100km in the automated manual transmission (AMT) version.

Additional fuel-saving highlights include a stop-start system, which switches off the engine when stationary and restarts it in less than a second when needed.

On the safety front, Suzuki has applied an electronic stability programme to the whole S-Presso range.

This bolsters the standard fitment of dual front airbags, ISOFIX (internationally standardised car seat fitting system), child seat anchors and rear ultrasonic parking sensors in all models. The AMT benefits from standard hill hold control, which prevents rollback on inclines.