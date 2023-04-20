Compact Suzuki S-Presso is loaded with exciting new upgrades
The improvements include fuel-saving enhancements, alloy wheels, bumper detailing, an intuitive infotainment system and reverse camera
Thanks to some exciting styling tweaks and new features, the Suzuki S-Presso is about to get more popular.
Since it launched locally in 2020, the affordable compact car has become a top seller in its category, praised for its high ground clearance, spacious cabin, high specification level and low fuel consumption.
At the heart of the S-Presso upgrade is the fitment of Suzuki’s Dualjet petrol engine for greater efficiency. The unit delivers 49kW/89Nm, consuming just 4.6l/100km in the manual and 4.4l/100km in the automated manual transmission (AMT) version.
Additional fuel-saving highlights include a stop-start system, which switches off the engine when stationary and restarts it in less than a second when needed.
On the safety front, Suzuki has applied an electronic stability programme to the whole S-Presso range.
This bolsters the standard fitment of dual front airbags, ISOFIX (internationally standardised car seat fitting system), child seat anchors and rear ultrasonic parking sensors in all models. The AMT benefits from standard hill hold control, which prevents rollback on inclines.
All S-Presso models are fitted with an immobiliser, child-proof rear door locks and anti-lock brakes. The distinct sport-utility vehicle design, its 181mm ground clearance and funky colours, make the S-Presso an easy vehicle to spot in any environment.
For the upgraded version, Suzuki has added alloy wheels to both the GL+ and S-Edition models. These models now have 14-inch alloy wheels, fitted with 165/70 rubber. The GL model has steel wheels with full wheel covers and all models have a full-sized spare wheel.
The S-Edition also has a new exterior upgrade kit, which includes the silver-coloured bumper inserts and silver detailing on the front bumper.
Like before, the S-Presso range has body-coloured bumpers and door handles.
Suzuki remains one of the pioneers of touch-screen infotainment systems in the entry-level market and, for the upgraded S-Presso, it has upped the game again.
The S-Presso GL+ will have a seven-inch Suzuki infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and digital vehicle alerts as standard. This system allows for touch input, and it has Bluetooth and steering wheel controls for hands-free smartphone use.
Suzuki fans who pick the S-Edition will now find a larger, nine-inch infotainment system installed. It has a high-resolution screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality and incorporates a reverse camera.
The S-Presso range has Bluetooth connectivity, steering mounted controls, central locking, front electric windows, air conditioning and power steering as standard.
The range consists of the following models:
- S-Presso 1.0 GL Manual
- S-Presso 1.0 GL AMT
- S-Presso 1.0 GL+ Manual
- S-Presso 1.0 GL+ AMT
- S-Presso 1.0 S-Edition Manual
- S-Presso 1.0 S-Edition AMT
All models are available in a choice of six colours, including white, granite grey, fire red, silver metallic, starry blue and the popular sizzle orange.
All S-Presso models are sold with a two-year/30,000km service plan and five-year/200,000km promotional mechanical warranty.
