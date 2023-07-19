Save money at the pump with Shell's innovative FuelSave formula
By using it regularly, a car's fuel economy can be improved by up to 2% — that’s an extra 15km per tank
After five years of laboratory, bench engine and road testing, with the expertise of more than 150 dedicated scientists, Shell has launched another groundbreaking formula as part of its commitment to improve the lives of drivers.
Shell FuelSave is a fuel economy formula designed to help reduce fuel consumption and save money at the pump. By using Shell FuelSave regularly, a car's fuel economy can be improved by up to 2%1 — that’s an extra 15km per tank2.
“In SA, owning and driving a car is all but essential — but the cost of fuel can add up quickly. Shell set itself the task of developing a solution to help the average cost-conscious consumer save both money and fuel,” says Hloniphizwe Mtolo, GM: mobility and country chair for Shell SA.
“Performance-robbing deposits can affect engine efficiency and fuel economy. Shell’s highly effective deposit-targeting technology cleans engines like never before — removing 65%3 of harmful deposits and preventing future build-up. Not only does this save money, but it also helps reduce each vehicle’s carbon footprint by lowering greenhouse gas emissions4. That means it’s good for the pocket and the environment.”
For more than a century, Shell has been fuelled by a commitment to performance and a passion for innovation, and the introduction of Shell FuelSave represents another milestone in Shell’s history of breakthroughs in safety, engine efficiency and fuel economy.
From its initial introduction of isooctane in the 1930s, its launch of Shell V-Power at the turn of the millennium, to its most recent refinements with Dynaflex and infinity additive formulation, Shell continues to be a pioneer of excellence in adaptive fuel engine technology that unlocks fuel efficiency and uncompromised performance for the old and new engines.
Now, Shell FuelSave will allow drivers to get more out of every drop — and it’s available for petrol and diesel engines at Shell filling stations.
Click here for more details on Shell FuelSave.
1. Helps clean and protect key fuel system components such as intake valves and/or fuel injectors from the build-up of performance-robbing deposits. 2. Shell FuelSave compared with industry standard reference fuel and based on a 50l tank. Effects and benefits may vary according to vehicle type, condition and driving style. No guarantees provided. 3. Based on industry standard engine testing. 4. Cleanliness demonstrated using industry standard and Shell proprietary tests.