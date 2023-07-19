Save money at the pump with Shell's innovative FuelSave formula

After five years of laboratory, bench engine and road testing, with the expertise of more than 150 dedicated scientists, Shell has launched another groundbreaking formula as part of its commitment to improve the lives of drivers.

Shell FuelSave is a fuel economy formula designed to help reduce fuel consumption and save money at the pump. By using Shell FuelSave regularly, a car's fuel economy can be improved by up to 2%1 — that’s an extra 15km per tank2.

“In SA, owning and driving a car is all but essential — but the cost of fuel can add up quickly. Shell set itself the task of developing a solution to help the average cost-conscious consumer save both money and fuel,” says Hloniphizwe Mtolo, GM: mobility and country chair for Shell SA.

“Performance-robbing deposits can affect engine efficiency and fuel economy. Shell’s highly effective deposit-targeting technology cleans engines like never before — removing 65%3 of harmful deposits and preventing future build-up. Not only does this save money, but it also helps reduce each vehicle’s carbon footprint by lowering greenhouse gas emissions4. That means it’s good for the pocket and the environment.”