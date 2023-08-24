Top tips to navigate car insurance for SA’s open roads

South Africans love leisurely road trips; that’s no surprise with a country made up of long, open roads. But if you’re in an accident and haven’t kept your car insurance up to date, love can soon turn to hate.

Of course, you will have read your policy terms and conditions carefully at the start, but since you bought it, some things may have changed.

A rejected car insurance claim can seriously affect your budget — leaving you with some hefty, unexpected costs.

Budget Insurance recommends following these top tips to ensure you’re covered should you ever need to claim.

Tip 1: Prevention is better than cure

Make a start by maintaining your car regularly. Here are some of the things you can do yourself, which don’t require a mechanic:

Check your tyres often. Fill them with air and change them if necessary;

Top up your brake fluid; and

Maintain the recommended level of motor oil.

Tip 2: Honesty is the best policy

When you insure a car, share correct information about your insurance history, things like car accidents, convictions or the right number of no-claims certificates. You really don’t want a past accident you failed to mention to be the cause of your rejected claim.

Tip 3: Don’t drink and drive

If you cause an accident while under the influence of alcohol, you are the guilty party, no matter what the other circumstances might be. In SA, punitive measures for drunk driving are being taken seriously, just take a look at this article.

Tip 4: Keep your end of the bargain

Pay your monthly premiums. One of the main reasons claims are rejected is due to unpaid premiums or late payments. It’s always better to make payment arrangements you know you’ll be able to stick to. Other important details to keep in mind are changes in bank details and deduction dates. For example, if you usually pay your car insurance mid-month and would like to change that to the last day of the month, ensure your insurer knows before the new deduction date. It’s that simple!

Tip 5: Update your insurer as and when things change

Even the best car insurance in SA can’t read your mind. Should anything from regular driver details to where you park your car change, let your insurer know. Maybe you’ve moved to a new place and security measures are not the same; if so, give an update on that too. Here’s a list of other pointers you should share with them too:

The details of the main driver;

A list of additional drivers, should there be any;

An up-to-date home or work address; and

What you use the vehicle for, such as business, leisure or both, for example.

