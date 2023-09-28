Unlock the secrets to insuring your used or rental ride
Why buying a pre-owned or rental car could be your smartest move, and how 1st for Women has you covered every step of the way
There’s nothing more exhilarating than buying a new set of wheels, and opting for a reliable used or a rental car is a good choice. However, there is a crucial aspect that often escapes our immediate attention — car insurance.
When it comes to insuring used or rental cars, navigating the complex web of policies, premiums, and coverage options can be bewildering. Here, 1st for Women demystifies the intricacies of car insurance for those considering purchasing a used or a rental car.
The insurance company will peel back the layers of uncertainty and arm you with the knowledge to make an informed decision — ensuring you hit the road with confidence, security and peace of mind.
Is it a good idea to buy a rental or second-hand car?
Yes, absolutely. Buying a rental car is worth it, because car rental companies offer good security. They build their fleet and maintain an up-to-date inventory by regularly selling their older car models to purchase new vehicles.
Plus, buying a well-known and trusted car brand means the vehicle will retain its value over time and reduce the cost of owning the car in the long term.
Buying a second-hand or used car can also be a smart choice, provided you purchase the car from a reputable seller who has kept the vehicle well maintained. So, do the research, conduct inspections and take a look at the vehicle’s history to ensure you get a reliable car.
Benefits of buying a used or rental vehicle
There are several benefits to buying a pre-owned or rental car. Some include:
Lower prices and savings
Second-hand and rental cars are usually priced below market value, as the original owner wants the cash, and the car rental companies want to move them off the floor quickly. However, should you want to resell your car down the line, it will have a lower resale value when compared to a car with only one previous owner. In addition, new cars depreciate rapidly in the first few years, while used vehicles have already undergone the steepest part of this depreciation curse. This means you’ll lose less value over time.
Good maintenance
Rental cars have been well maintained with regular service checks, because it is in the rental company’s best interest to keep their fleet in top condition.
Affordable finance options
In the same way of brand new and second-hand car dealerships, most car rental companies can provide you with financing options through accredited South African financial service providers.
30-day exchanges
Some car rental companies offer a 30-day exchange plan should you not be satisfied with the mechanical condition of the car you have purchased. In this case, they will replace it with a similar one or one that is within the same price range.
Seven tips on how to buy a rental or used vehicle
1. Check the mileage
Rental cars tend to have more mileage than a typical used car of the same age. However, most rental cars for sale are less than two years old and have around 100,000km on the clock. If a car is a little older, choose the one with the lowest mileage.
2. Confirm ownership
Request registration details and proof that the car has been bought directly from the manufacturer.
3. Look at the service history
Make sure the car comes with a full-service history report. If there’s a drop in the documented mileage between one service and the next, for instance, this could be a reason for concern.
4. Check the service plan intervals
A failure to adhere to regularly scheduled services may make a vehicle warranty invalid. Double-check this with the car manufacturer.
5. Opt for an extended car warranty
Ask if there is an option to extend the car warranty through an accredited insurance provider, like 1st for Women.
6. Confirm any accidents
Ask the rental company or the original owner for detailed records of all incidents that have occurred involving the car, as previous damage repairs may affect the residual value of the vehicle.
7. Consider a trade-in
If you’re replacing it with an existing car, some car rental companies may be open to a trade-in to help sweeten the deal.
Getting car insurance for a used or rental car
Yes, it is possible to get used car insurance for pre-owned vehicles, like rental cars. 1st for Women recommends getting a car insurance policy for your vehicle, regardless of whether it is brand new or second-hand.
Rental car insurance is also an option for drivers who plan on renting a car for an extended period. When you are purchasing insurance for a used or rental car, there are factors you need to consider that will affect your insurance premiums:
- Age and mileage: Your car insurance premiums are influenced by a number of factors, including the car’s age, make and mileage. Insurers will take into account the condition of your newly purchased car. Older car models or those with a high mileage may have lower premiums.
- Vehicle history: The insurers will check the car’s history for accidents or prior insurance claims, which will also affect the premiums and cover options.
What type of car insurance is best for a rental or used car?
- Comprehensive car insurance: This covers loss, theft and damage to your own car. It also covers fire damage and damage to a third party’s property or vehicle, even if you’re the cause of the accident. Typically, comprehensive cover is best suited for high-value or newer vehicles. However, if you’re looking for the most robust cover, and if you’ve identified risks that you believe require insurance cover, this is the best option to choose.
- Third-party, fire and theft car insurance: This insurance plan covers you for theft and fire damage to your car, and third-party damage you may cause in an accident. It’s a good option if you only need cover for specific risks, have budgetary restraints, and own a vehicle with low market value — like a second-hand car.
- Third-party only car insurance: This will cover damage to a third-party’s vehicle or property that results from an accident that you caused. Third-party only insurance is also suitable for older vehicles with a low market value. While it does save on premium costs, remember that it offers limited coverage.
Get a car insurance quote for a used or rental car
For car insurance options for a second-hand vehicle or to explore car rental insurance, 1st for Women offers a variety of plans and exceptional benefits designed to help you when you need extra assistance. Get a car insurance quote online today.
