Unlock the secrets to insuring your used or rental ride

Buying a second-hand or used car can also be a smart choice, provided you purchase the car from a reputable seller who has kept the vehicle well maintained. So, do the research, conduct inspections and take a look at the vehicle’s history to ensure you get a reliable car.

Benefits of buying a used or rental vehicle

There are several benefits to buying a pre-owned or rental car. Some include:

Lower prices and savings

Second-hand and rental cars are usually priced below market value, as the original owner wants the cash, and the car rental companies want to move them off the floor quickly. However, should you want to resell your car down the line, it will have a lower resale value when compared to a car with only one previous owner. In addition, new cars depreciate rapidly in the first few years, while used vehicles have already undergone the steepest part of this depreciation curse. This means you’ll lose less value over time.

Good maintenance

Rental cars have been well maintained with regular service checks, because it is in the rental company’s best interest to keep their fleet in top condition.

Affordable finance options

In the same way of brand new and second-hand car dealerships, most car rental companies can provide you with financing options through accredited South African financial service providers.

30-day exchanges

Some car rental companies offer a 30-day exchange plan should you not be satisfied with the mechanical condition of the car you have purchased. In this case, they will replace it with a similar one or one that is within the same price range.

Seven tips on how to buy a rental or used vehicle

1. Check the mileage

Rental cars tend to have more mileage than a typical used car of the same age. However, most rental cars for sale are less than two years old and have around 100,000km on the clock. If a car is a little older, choose the one with the lowest mileage.

2. Confirm ownership

Request registration details and proof that the car has been bought directly from the manufacturer.

3. Look at the service history

Make sure the car comes with a full-service history report. If there’s a drop in the documented mileage between one service and the next, for instance, this could be a reason for concern.

4. Check the service plan intervals

A failure to adhere to regularly scheduled services may make a vehicle warranty invalid. Double-check this with the car manufacturer.

5. Opt for an extended car warranty

Ask if there is an option to extend the car warranty through an accredited insurance provider, like 1st for Women.

6. Confirm any accidents

Ask the rental company or the original owner for detailed records of all incidents that have occurred involving the car, as previous damage repairs may affect the residual value of the vehicle.

7. Consider a trade-in

If you’re replacing it with an existing car, some car rental companies may be open to a trade-in to help sweeten the deal.

Getting c ar insurance for a used or rental car

Yes, it is possible to get used car insurance for pre-owned vehicles, like rental cars. 1st for Women recommends getting a car insurance policy for your vehicle, regardless of whether it is brand new or second-hand.