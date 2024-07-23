Motoring

Embraer's Eve rolls out flying taxi prototype, cash needs covered until 2027

23 July 2024 - 07:58 By Gabriel Araujo
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Eve CEO Johann Bordais speaks during an interview near the full-scale prototype of an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft developed by Eve Air Mobility, an Embraer group company, as it is presented for the first time in Gaviao Peixoto, Brazil July 3, 2024.
Eve CEO Johann Bordais speaks during an interview near the full-scale prototype of an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft developed by Eve Air Mobility, an Embraer group company, as it is presented for the first time in Gaviao Peixoto, Brazil July 3, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Electric aircraft maker Eve has showcased for the first time the full-scale prototype of its “flying taxi,” achieving a milestone as the company aims to obtain certification and enter service in 2026.

Eve, controlled by Embraer, rolled out its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft prototype at an event with investors and clients at the Brazilian planemaker's Gaviao Peixoto plant on July 3.

The company is one of a bevy of start-ups worldwide developing battery-powered aircraft that can take off and land vertically to ferry travellers on short city trips, allowing them to beat traffic.

Eve expects to fly the prototype by the end of this year or early 2025, CEO Johann Bordais told Reuters at the event, after starting ground tests in July.

The first nonconforming prototype is equipped with electric engines but does not have a cabin or pilot. The final aircraft will seat four passengers and a pilot.

“This prototype is completely remote so we can test aerodynamics, start flying and then make what we call transition flight from vertical to horizontal flight,” Bordais said. He said having the full-scale prototype ready for tests is another step towards certifying the aircraft, which Eve expects to achieve by 2026. Eve applied for certification in 2022 to Brazil's civil aviation regulator.

Eve will have five conforming prototypes ready next year and a pre-series eVTOL by 2026 as part of the certification process, Bordais said.

“This is a foundation stone so we can learn and keep going,” he added. “Challenges exist. It's not something trivial. We are at the limits of technology and aeronautics, and this moment of testing is fundamental.”

Power grids around the world are not ready for so-called flying cars, from the electricity supply to ports for vertical take-off and landing.

NEW INVESTMENT

Eve debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in 2022, raising nearly $400 million to develop its eVTOL, a project initially slated to cost $540 million. The company later secured a $92-million loan from Brazilian state development bank BNDES.

Investors include United Airlines, BAE Systems , Thales, Rolls-Royce, Acciona and Bradesco BBI. This month, the firm announced a fresh round of fundraising totalling $94 million, with investments from Embraer and Japan's Nidec, one of its key suppliers.

“This gives us comfort that we will be able to keep developing this product until 2027,” Bordais said, which would meet Eve's cash needs through the certification process. “We had cash for 2025, now we are going until 2027.” Eve has amassed nearly 3,000 potential orders ahead of production, which it hopes to eventually convert into firm orders. Interested clients include US carrier United, charter firm Global Crossing and aircraft lessor Azorra.

“We do not need to convert these (letters of intent) right now, especially with the new investment,” Bordais said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Joby's flying taxi is closer to reality with production, expanding testing

Joby Aviation jumped 40% Wednesday after a crucial green light from US regulators in its quest to build electrically-powered air taxis.
Motoring
1 year ago

Hyundai’s air taxi unit picks Honeywell as avionics supplier

Hyundai Motor Co's air taxi unit has picked aerospace supplier Honeywell International Inc to develop avionics systems for its electric vertical ...
Motoring
1 year ago

Flying taxis heading for your door? Not so fast

On October 15 2015, the world of popular culture marked “Back to the Future Day”, the date that Marty McFly and “Doc” Brown chose to travel forward ...
Business Times
1 year ago

Electric flying cars are dirty old helicopters rebranded

The promises sound too good to be true — and they are. These new vehicles will do little more than ferry the elite, burning carbon and causing noise ...
Motoring
2 years ago

WATCH | Slovakia's AirCar certified to fly

A Slovak-built flying car has received a certificate of airworthiness by that country’s Transport Authority, opening the door for its mass production
Motoring
2 years ago

Just how close are flying cars really?

Joby Aviation Inc. is locking up leases on rooftops where its mosquito-looking machines will land as early as 2024. The commute as envisioned by The ...
Motoring
2 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Ford Transit Custom Reviews
  2. GM and Ford profits may take a hit from cooling EV demand news
  3. Porsche waters down EV ambitions, says transition will take ‘years’ news
  4. New Toyota Starlet Cross pricing and specs revealed New Models
  5. Embraer's Eve rolls out flying taxi prototype, cash needs covered until 2027 Motoring

Latest Videos

Naledi Chirwa tells the president 'You failed' during the Opening of Parliament ...
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘This is the right time to catch-up with Sundowns’: Willard ...