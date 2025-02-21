The EU should reject European automakers' push to weaken 2025 CO2 car emission targets and related fines, two European electric transport groups wrote in a letter to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Friday.
The letter, seen by Reuters, said the EU executive, which will present auto sector plans on March 5, should not accept slower phasing in of emission targets or basing fines on a multiyear average and any fines should go to subsidise the bloc's transition to electric vehicles (EVs).
EU carmakers, struggling to compete with Chinese rivals and bracing for US tariffs, are urging the commission to grant relief from fines they said could rise to €15bn (R289bn) if their fleets do not meet CO2 emission limits in 2025.
Any flexibility that pushes back the 2025 CO2 limits will only put Europe further behind China in EVs and have a chilling effect on EU investment plans in charging infrastructure, battery development and manufacturing, the letter from E-Mobility Europe and ChargeUp Europe said.
E-Mobility Europe represents EV makers, supply chain companies, fleet owners and infrastructure providers, while ChargeUp Europe focuses on the EV charging industry. Tesla is a member of both.
Electric transport groups urge EU not to ease CO2 emission rules
Image: Omar Havana/Getty Images
European EV group urges EU to maintain 2025 CO2 targets
EU automakers said the problem they face is a shortage of demand, due in part to consumer concerns about inadequate charging infrastructure.
Aurelien de Meaux, CEO of charging company Electra, said this was a false narrative and EU charging stations could accept five to seven times more vehicles without being saturated. He said his sector was investing billions in infrastructure expansion.
“It would be a disaster to back pedal on policy,” he said.
The groups said in the letter the 2025 CO2 targets are achievable, pointing to 11 new models priced under €25,000 (R481,400) being launched and January 2025 EV sales up 40% year-on-year.
De Meaux also said the €15bn was based on sales in the first six months of 2024 and wrong. He said projections pointed to fines of perhaps €4bn to €6bn (R77bn to R116bn), which could be halved through trading credits with other companies.
The groups support targets or incentives for corporate fleets to electrify, given they make up about 60% of new car sales.
Reuters
