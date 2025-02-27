Passionate about keeping your car in peak condition? So is AutoZone
With a strong track record of offering quality parts at competitive prices, expert support and exceptional service, AutoZone is your trusted partner in keeping your ride running smoothly
AutoZone Holdings SA, one of the country's largest corporate-owned automotive parts retailers and wholesalers, has announced its renewed commitment to delivering top-notch automotive solutions and exceptional customer service.
With a growing network of over 200 stores nationwide, AutoZone is dedicated to keeping vehicles on the road with quality parts and expert support.
AutoZone’s road to the future
Since AutoZone’s acquisition by Metair Investments Ltd in December 2024, the company has been more dedicated than ever to providing top-quality automotive parts and solutions. As it continues to expand its footprint across Southern Africa, it’s reaffirming its position as a trusted partner in vehicle maintenance and repair.
Moving forward, the company remains committed to maintaining its leadership in the automotive industry while prioritising corporate and social responsibility, contributing to the communities it serves.
With the support of Metair Investments Ltd, AutoZone is positioned for an exciting new phase of growth, focusing on rebuilding market share, regaining customer confidence and continuing to provide exceptional products and services across Southern Africa.
Passion in motion
AutoZone is passionate about keeping your vehicle running at its best. Its extensive range includes quality products for almost every car, from brake pads and shocks to car filters, motor oils and tyres — ensuring that you have everything you need to maintain your vehicle.
AutoZone understands that your vehicle is more than just a mode of transport — it’s passion in motion and an integral part of everyday life. For the caregiver who depends on their car to safely get their children to school, it’s a vital lifeline for their family. For the taxi driver, it’s not just a vehicle but their livelihood, their legacy and their daily workspace. For the enthusiast who dedicates their weekends to perfecting their car, it’s a source of pride, passion and self-expression. For the drifter who lives for the perfect slide, every turn is a dance, every tyre mark a signature and every moment behind the wheel an expression of pure adrenaline.
The AutoZone team don’t just provide automotive parts and accessories — they share in your journey. The motto “Your Ride. Our Passion.” is the driving force behind everything they do.
Let AutoZone drive you forward
AutoZone’s track record of quality automotive products and services has earned it a loyal client base of car owners, drifters, car enthusiasts and taxi drivers across Southern Africa. It offers an extensive selection of automotive products, tools and accessories at competitive prices.
Visit the AutoZone website to explore the company’s wide range of products and services, and let it help you keep your car in peak condition.
Stay connected with AutoZone on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube and TikTok for the latest industry news, expert tips, product updates and everything you need to keep your vehicle running at its best.
This article was sponsored by AutoZone.