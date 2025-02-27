Passionate about keeping your car in peak condition? So is AutoZone

AutoZone Holdings SA, one of the country's largest corporate-owned automotive parts retailers and wholesalers, has announced its renewed commitment to delivering top-notch automotive solutions and exceptional customer service.

With a growing network of over 200 stores nationwide, AutoZone is dedicated to keeping vehicles on the road with quality parts and expert support.

AutoZone’s road to the future

Since AutoZone’s acquisition by Metair Investments Ltd in December 2024, the company has been more dedicated than ever to providing top-quality automotive parts and solutions. As it continues to expand its footprint across Southern Africa, it’s reaffirming its position as a trusted partner in vehicle maintenance and repair.

Moving forward, the company remains committed to maintaining its leadership in the automotive industry while prioritising corporate and social responsibility, contributing to the communities it serves.

With the support of Metair Investments Ltd, AutoZone is positioned for an exciting new phase of growth, focusing on rebuilding market share, regaining customer confidence and continuing to provide exceptional products and services across Southern Africa.

Passion in motion

AutoZone is passionate about keeping your vehicle running at its best. Its extensive range includes quality products for almost every car, from brake pads and shocks to car filters, motor oils and tyres — ensuring that you have everything you need to maintain your vehicle.