BUDGET | SA to incentivise local electrical vehicles' production

13 March 2025 - 06:58 By Nqobile Dludla
The incentive is expected to attract R30bn in investment from the private sector. File photo
Image: ZOEY ZHANG/ REUTERS

SA will spend R1bn to support the local production of new energy vehicles and batteries, as well as related manufacturing projects, the National Treasury said on Wednesday.

The country is the largest automotive manufacturing hub in Sub-Saharan Africa, hosting brands such as Toyota, Ford, Isuzu, Volkswagen and Mercedes, among others.

The industry has said that government incentives and policy interventions will encourage original equipment manufacturers to invest more in the production of electric vehicles in the country.

SA released its Electric Vehicles White Paper in 2023, outlining the country's strategy to transition the automotive industry from primarily producing internal combustion engine vehicles to a mix that includes electric vehicles by 2035.

In its annual Budget Review, the treasury said the department of trade & industry in partnership with the department of mineral resources & energy, planned to approve and implement a regional critical minerals strategy, without giving a timeline.

Critical minerals such as copper, cobalt and lithium are needed for the production of products like electric vehicle batteries and solar panels, and are key to the world's energy transition.

The Treasury said the R1bn was being set aside over the medium term for the industrial development support programme, an incentive scheme that aims to increase participation and investment in infrastructure by firms in selected manufacturing sectors such as automotive.

“The purpose of the incentive is to enhance the local production and assembly of new-energy vehicles, batteries and projects focused on operational efficiency and competitiveness in new manufacturing projects,” the Treasury said. The incentive is expected to attract R30bn in investment from the private sector, it said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Here are the best-selling electric cars in South Africa

A record number of EVs were sold in SA last year as more models were introduced and prices became more affordable.
1 month ago

Billy Tom: president of motor industry umbrella body Naamsa

Billy Tom, president of motor industry umbrella body Naamsa, says it would be devastating for the industry if South Africa was kicked out of the ...
1 month ago

Can you use an EV for your holidays?

SA’s number of charging points per EV is one of the highest in the world. But will they get you from Jozi to Cape Town?
2 months ago

Volvo SA introduces new EV ownership package for 2025

Volvo Car South Africa has announced a new ownership package designed to attract more customers to its electric vehicle (EV) line-up, which includes ...
2 weeks ago

BMW CEO has a way to cut SA car prices

Billions in unused import duty credits could be converted to reduce production costs and slash retail prices, says Peter van Binsbergen
1 month ago

Why the hub model makes sense for minerals

Whether between nations, between corporations or between industries, collaboration will be key to building resilient supply chains, write Tycho ...
1 month ago

Toyota's subdued forecast for 2025 reflects tough times in motor industry

The annual Toyota State of the Motor Industry (SOMI) address almost feels like the first day back at school for those covering the business of new ...
1 month ago
