Cadillac F1 team hires Miami Grand Prix president Tyler Epp as commercial head

General Motors-backed Cadillac are due to become the sport's 11th team next season, with Finland's Valtteri Bottas and Mexican Sergio Perez as drivers.

The new Cadillac Formula One team announced on Monday the hiring of Miami Grand Prix president Tyler Epp as their head of commercial strategy.

American Epp had run the Miami Grand Prix at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens since the race first appeared on the calendar in 2022.

“I’ve spent so much of my career in racing, and the past several years helping redefine what American motorsports can be,” he said in a statement.

“I can’t think of a more exciting and promising opportunity to galvanise our sport in the US and beyond than this one.”

Epp has been replaced at the Miami Grand Prix by 28-year-old Katharina Nowak, who becomes one of only two female presidents of a Formula One event.