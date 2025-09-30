Here are the fuel prices for October

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Diesel drivers save while petrol owners pay a little more. File photo.

There is a slight increase in petrol prices and a small drop in diesel prices for October, minister of minerals and petroleum resources Gwede Mantashe has announced.

From October 1 the price of 93 unleaded petrol will rise by 1c/l and 95 unleaded increases by 8c.

Diesel (0.05% sulphur) will decrease by 10c and 0.005% diesel reduces by 8c.

Illuminating paraffin sees an 11c decrease.

The latest monthly price adjustments are based on shifts in international fuel prices and the rand appreciating against the US dollar from 17.73 to 17.49.

The latest prices include a 6.1c/l increase (from 299.5c/l to 305.6c/l) in the price structures of petrol to accommodate the wage increase for forecourt employees, in line with the motor industry bargaining council multi-year wage settlement agreement signed on August 23.

From October 1 fuel prices per litre will be:

INLAND

93 unleaded — R21.48;

95 unleaded — R21.63;

Diesel 0.05% — R19.34; and

Diesel 0.005% — R19.39.

COAST