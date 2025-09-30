Marc Marquez says leaving Honda was tough but key to 7th MotoGP title

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Marc Marquez's emotional title win, sealed with five rounds to spare, came after a remarkable journey from injury hell and the brink of retirement to equalling the title haul of MotoGP great Valentino Rossi.

Marc Marquez’s gamble to leave Honda in 2023 has paid off spectacularly this year, with the Spaniard claiming a seventh MotoGP championship with Ducati that he concedes vindicated the “most difficult decision” of his career.

The 32-year-old’s emotional title win, sealed with five rounds to spare, came after a remarkable journey from injury hell and the brink of retirement to equalling the title haul of MotoGP great Valentino Rossi.

After winning six titles with Honda, Marquez endured a nightmare period with four arm surgeries that left him contemplating hanging up his racing leathers as he struggled with an uncompetitive bike that punished his battered body.

Leap of faith

However, his salvation came through an unlikely route few could have predicted - a switch to satellite team Gresini Racing and their year-old Ducati machines, a leap of faith rooted in instinct that convinced him he could fight at the front again.

“In 2023, I decided to follow my instinct. I had a very nice talk with Honda, with all my people. When I moved to Gresini, they had the best bike, the Ducati,” Marquez told reporters on Monday.

“I wanted to be competitive to continue my career and that answer was positive. When you arrive on the best team, with the best bike, with the best technology. it’s in your hands.

“From that winter, I knew it was my best chance to fight for the championship. I told Gresini I’ll ride for free to see if I can fight with the top guys.”

What followed was a historic comeback as Marquez finished third in the 2024 championship and earned a move to the factory Ducati team, where he dominated the 2025 season and won the elusive seventh title after 2,184 days.

‘Most difficult decision’

When an emotional Marquez sobbed after he crossed the finish line in Motegi on Sunday, the title sewn up, there was nothing but respect from Honda as their crew embraced the Spaniard in the paddock, acknowledging his remarkable comeback journey.

“It was the most difficult decision of my career in 2023 because we were coming from a very dark period of injuries. I had to consider the decision whether I should finish my career,” Marquez added.

“The biggest help was all people from Honda gave me the chance to decide for myself. They gave me the confidence to decide.”

Marquez’s seventh premier class title placed him alongside Rossi and one behind all-time leader Giacomo Agostini in the annals of MotoGP immortality.

‘Honour to equal Rossi’

Though Marquez shared a bitter rivalry with Rossi on the track, with the two barely on speaking terms in the paddock, the Spaniard said he was honoured to go level with him.

“It’s a big honour to equal Valentino, to equal the most talented riders of the motorcycle world,” Marquez said. “When you see your name among legends — Rossi, Agostini, [Mick] Doohan — a lot of big names around me is something that leaves an impression.”

Marquez has set his sights on Agostini, the Italian who won eight 500cc titles between 1966 and 1975. However, the Spaniard said after going through all the trials and tribulations to win the 2025 title, anything more would be a bonus after overcoming his darkest time.

“If I’m competing it’s because I feel competitive enough to fight for championships. I want to enjoy this one,” he said. “Next year we will try again. If something arrives, it will be a present because the most challenging period of my career is done.”