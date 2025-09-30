Three decades after his death, Senna inducted into Automotive Hall of Fame

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Three decades after his death, triple Formula One world champion Ayrton Senna has been inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame, one of the industry’s most prestigious honours.

Founded in 1939 in New York City by a group called the “Automobile Old Timers”, the Automotive Hall of Fame and museum is located in Dearborn, Michigan, and honours those who have significantly impacted the automotive industry.

Held on September 25 in Detroit, the 2025 induction ceremony hailed the Brazilian legend’s extraordinary contributions to motorsport and his enduring influence on automotive innovation and crash safety.

Senna’s induction celebrated his success in Formula One, but also his passion, unmatched driving skill and indomitable spirit.

An idol to millions and regarded as one of the best drivers of all time, the Brazilian died after crashing in the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix at Imola while leading in his Williams-Renault.

To commemorate the Hall of Fame milestone, Honda showcased his iconic 1992 McLaren Honda MP4/7 Formula One car.

Toyoharu Tanabe, a member of the Honda F1 team during Senna’s era and now with HRC Sakura, attended the ceremony.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Ayrton Senna and his family on his induction into the Automotive Hall of Fame,” said Tanabe. “It is an honour for Honda to see Senna join our founders Soichiro Honda and Takeo Fujisawa in the Hall of Fame.”

Over his 11 seasons in Formula One, Senna achieved:

three world championships (1988, 1990, 1991);

41 Grand Prix victories;

65 pole positions;

80 podium finishes; and

six wins at the Monaco Grand Prix (the most by any driver to date).

The Brazilian was particularly revered for his wet weather driving ability, highlighted in famed performances such as his victories in the 1984 Monaco Grand Prix, the 1985 Portuguese Grand Prix and the 1993 European Grand Prix.