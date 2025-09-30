Toyota upgrades Starlet range with more safety features

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

All Starlet models ship with a 60,000km service plan, up from 45,000km.

Toyota has updated its popular Starlet and Starlet Cross ranges with enhanced safety specifications on the Xi and Xs model grades.

The two gain side and curtain airbags as standard, previously available only on the flagship XR derivative.

Side and curtain airbags are now standard on all Starlet Cross and Starlet models. (Supplied)

“With the specification updates, we’re not only expanding the safety features across more grades but also enhancing the Toyota ownership experience,” said Toyota SA marketing communications manager Tasneem Lorgat.

The Toyota Starlet starts at R268,300, while the Starlet Cross is priced from R304,900.

They are powered by a naturally aspirated 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine producing 77kW and 138Nm, paired with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission.