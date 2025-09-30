WATCH | MINI Cooper JCW vs BMW 1000 RR

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gugu Masuku and Phuti Mpyane see which machine is faster around Zwartkops Raceway — the MINI Cooper JCW or BMW 1000 RR.

Join Ignition TV presenters Gugu Masuku and Phuti Mpyane as they see which machine is faster around Zwartkops Raceway — the MINI Cooper JCW or BMW 1000 RR.