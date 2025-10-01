Cayenne Electric debuts Porsche’s futuristic ‘Flow Display’ cabin

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Porsche has given the world a first glimpse inside the new Cayenne Electric model to be launched next year.

Customers can choose from 13 interior colour combinations, four interior packages and five accent packages.

Leather or the Race-Tex interior with Pepita print textile can also be had, and the firm said a broader variety of colours, materials and accents is available, but more personalisation can be opted for through its Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur and Sonderwunsch programmes.

Passengers in the Cayenne Electric are set to enjoy more space and comfort features, including electrically adjustable rear seats as standard. New Mood modes allow the tailoring of light, climate, sound and seat functions to match driving conditions.

A larger-than-ever sliding panoramic roof with variable light control is optionally available. The surface can switch from clear to matt settings via an electrically controlled liquid crystal film or semi-transparent modes.

A new surface heating function warms the seats and large contact areas such as armrests and the door panels for a cosy interior atmosphere. The new Porsche digital key allows the use of smartphones and smartwatches as car keys. The Cayenne Electric recognises paired devices and automatically locks or unlocks on approach or exit. Up to seven additional users can be stored.

The upcoming Cayenne Electric disguised in a camouflaged wrap. (Supplied)

At the heart of the cabin is the new Flow Display, a curved 14.25-inch OLED screen with five predefined colour schemes that seamlessly integrates the operating system, presented with high-level digital interfacing and mood lighting. It has all information related to navigation, driver assistance systems and infotainment, including streaming and gaming functions.

The optional 14.9-inch passenger display displays entertainment, app control and video streaming during driving without distracting the driver. A head-up display with augmented reality views is also integrated.

An artificial intelligence and voice-activated assistant understands complex instructions and responds instantly with follow-up questions. It controls comfort functions such as climate, media, seat heating, ambient lighting and the Mood modes and recognises addresses, points of interest and traffic information.

“The aim of redesigning the screens’ digital content was to create an even more immersive and intense connection between driver and sports car,” said Ivo van Hulten, director of driver experience at Style Porsche.

The Cayenne Electric that will be sold alongside conventional and plug-in hybrid models can also tow 3,500kg and features the introduction of inductive wireless charging.

The global market launch of the Cayenne Electric is scheduled for 2026, with no plans to sell it locally, according to Porsche SA.