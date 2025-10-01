Germany’s top court overturns VW Dieselgate insurance settlement ruling

Germany’s top appeals court quashed on Tuesday a lower court’s decision to back a settlement by Volkswagen over directors’ and officers’ liability insurance coverage in the Dieselgate case.
The federal court of justice said the lower court would have to hear the case again and decide on legal challenges against annual general meeting votes in favour of liability settlements with former management board members.
