LONG-TERM UPDATE 7 | Looking back at six months spent with the Ford Transit Custom Sport

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After six months and a bit in change my long-term Ford Transit Custom Sport has been returned to the manufacturer’s test fleet.

The time sure shot by fast and it seems like just the other week I was taking delivery and heading down the coastal road to Melkbosstrand to take some moody sunset photographs of it for use in my first update: an introductory report in which I had nothing but good things to say about the van’s sporty styling and comfortable, well-appointed cabin. Nearly 8,000km after the fact I can tell you I still stand by these words.

Licked in its Magnetic metallic grey paintwork, my test unit proved ever the head-turner and when parked up on Cape Town CBD streets saw a few curious passers by stop to ask me more about it. After all, it’s not often you see a panel van fitted out with racing stripes, a roof spoiler and blacked-out 17-inch alloy wheels. In a segment dominated by sober workhorses, the Custom Sport is certainly a breath of fresh air for buyers looking for a bit of personality.

Side stripes and black 17-inch alloy wheels complete the look. (Thomas Falkiner)

The cabin exudes similar appeal courtesy blue-accented seats, piano black dashboard trim and (artificial) leather-wrapped steering wheel that’s pleasing in the hands and festooned with lots of old-school physical buttons for controlling everything from infotainment and cruise control to Ford’s rather bossy lane-keeping aid (I made sure I turned it off at the start of every trip).

It even offers access to an onboard computer with an expansive list of vehicle metrics as well as a settings menu where you can customise the display of the eight-inch digital instrument cluster. For something designed to serve as a beast of burden, the Custom Sport came across as more luxurious and premium than it had any right to be, thanks to its high specifications (I won’t do a full features recap, as those were covered in earlier posts).

To use a well-worn motoring cliché, it was a very nice place to spend time whether taking a quick drive down to the local shopping centre or trekking hundreds of kilometres to Plettenburg Bay for a weekend away. Honestly, it felt as every bit a “lifestyle vehicle” as its upper-tier Ranger stablemates which I suppose is quite high praise for a humble panel van.

The cabin proved comfortable, refined and incredibly well equipped for a working van. (Thomas Falkiner)

The overall driving experience was similarly adept, with a refined 2.0l turbodiesel engine offering punchy performance and decent fuel economy – even when trapped in the sticky treacle of stop-start urban traffic. In the sales brochure Ford claims this unit sips 8.0l/100km across the combined cycle and at the end of my tenure I was sitting at 8.4l/100km, so pretty close.

Being a modern diesel it comes fitted with a 20l AdBlue tank (AdBlue is a special fluid injected into the vehicle’s exhaust system to reduce harmful nitrogen oxide emissions) and I’m happy to report it didn’t require any topping up (you can check the level via the onboard computer if you’re uncertain).

That said, I did on one occasion experience a blocked DPF (diesel particulate filter) after a week or two of driving limited to just a few short trips. This was solved with a quick jaunt to winelands where I could put foot and blow out the cobwebs.

The Ford Transit Custom Sport was surprisingly good to drive considering its working van underpinnings. (Thomas Falkiner)

Cog-swapping duties were performed by an eight-speed automatic transmission and it went about its business with a smooth, shudder-free slickness. Miles better than the 10-speed automatic Ford shoehorns into many of its other products, it scores bonus points for allowing you to change gears manually by simply twisting the end of the right steering column stalk forwards (up) or backwards (down). A feature lacking on my previous Ford long-termer, a Territory 1.8 Titanium, it lets you control your engine braking and even hold a gear when negotiating a winding road at speed – like I did when I drove up and over Franschhoek pass.

Believe it or not but the Custom Sport really is a pleasant thing to wield around Western Cape backroads. Although it won’t give your common garden hot hatchback any sleepless nights, Ford has managed to bake in a degree of handling polish one wouldn’t really associate with a slab-sided load hauler such as this.

Body movement – longitudinal and lateral – is particularly well controlled, which allows you to push the limits a little bit more than you would care to in some rival products. Again, I’ve delved quite deep into this van’s road manners in past updates, so feel free to peruse them if you want the full-fat breakdown.

Capacious cargo bay made light work of heavy loads. (Thomas Falkiner)

When asked to roll up its sleeves and get down to business, this Ford made light work of heavy loads with a capacious cargo bay easily accessible via three large apertures. I used it to clear out a storage locker in August and the amount of stuff I could cram into it was impressive. My only issue, however, was the slippery plastic floor protector that saw stuff sliding around if I didn’t secure it properly with my expansive set of elasticised bungee cords.

While we are touching on matters of concern, “ownership” niggles experienced during my long-term test period included the wireless Apple CarPlay disconnecting itself at random, a 12V battery “low state of charge” warning alert on start up if I hadn’t driven the van in a day or two (mainly in the winter months) and the alarm often going off for no good reason – even when put into reduced guard mode that supposedly disable the interior sensors.

This gremlin was especially annoying and actually saw me going to sleep with the key fob next to my bed so that if the alarm did sound in the night I could quickly shut it up with some fast thumb work (sorry neighbours). Other than that I don’t really have any other serious bones to pick.

For those seeking more versatility might be tempted by the Ford Tourneo Custom Sport. (Supplied)

So, should you consider purchasing the Ford Transit Custom Sport if you’ve got the financial wherewithal? I think if you’re planning on working one hard every day then I would most certainly recommend it as it combines substance and street cred with all the pallet-packing muscle you could hope for in a workhorse. It’s also easy to drive and manoeuvre (even within the cramped and gridlocked confines of Cape Town) thanks to clever standard tech such as a reverse camera that can display a 180º view of the area behind you.

However, if, like me, you’re not a full-time packer of heavy-duty paraphernalia then I would say you might well be better served by the Transit’s minibus sibling, the Tourneo Custom Sport. It’s essentially the same vehicle albeit with two rows of rear seating that can be removed to free up virtually the same amount of cargo space whenever you need it. When you don’t you still have an abundance of real estate to accommodate most everyday packing needs plus the ability to transport more than one passenger – something that severely limited the practicality of the Transit Custom Sport. There were times when I wanted to use the Ford for a specific errand but then had to make other plans and use another vehicle as I had to carry passengers – lashing them down on the loading bay is simply not an option.

So before you pull the trigger and sign on the dotted line, make sure to weigh up your individual needs and decide which of the two Sport models on offer – Transit Custom or Tourneo Custom – best suits your use case. Either way, I doubt you’ll regret your choice.

2.0l turbodiesel engine proved frugal to fuel. (Thomas Falkiner)

2025 Ford Transit Custom Sport | Update 7