WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the new VW Tayron

Author Image

Ignition TV

The new Volkswagen Tayron offers seating for up to seven people. (Supplied)

Join the Ignition TV crew as they attend the local media launch of the new Volkswagen Tayron.

