Why Stellantis is set to pause production at Mulhouse plant in France

Stellantis will temporarily halt production at its plant in Mulhouse, in northeastern France, from October 27 to November 2, a union and the carmaker said on Tuesday.

The move will affect about 2,000 of the 4,700 employees who work at the plant, which makes two Peugeot models, the 308 and the 408, and one DS model, the DS7

The company said the step was being taken to adjust the production rate to a “difficult” European market and to manage inventories as efficiently as possible before the end of the year.

Stellantis had previously said it would temporarily halt production at its plants in Poissy, near Paris, and in Pomigliano, close to the Italian town of Naples, from the end of September for up to three weeks due to weak market demand in Europe.