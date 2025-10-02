ADVERTISEMENT

Could this be the new Bentley Continental GT Supersports?

Motoring Staff

At the front, the car gains a more prominent chin spoiler and enlarged air intakes beneath the headlights. (Supplied)

Bentley has released teaser images of a new performance variant of its Continental GT.

While the British marque has yet to confirm its name, it is likely to revive the legendary Supersports badge, first used in 1925 and last offered in 2018.

If past models are anything to go by the newcomer will turn up the performance heat with a more powerful engine, uprated brakes and a plethora of chassis tweaks aimed at sharpening the car’s handling.

A host of visual upgrades are also expected. The teaser images reveal a larger rear spoiler, wider bumper and oversize exhaust outlets that may be linked to a sports system developed with Akrapovič.

The rear reveals a larger spoiler, wider bumper and oversized exhaust outlets that may be linked to a sports system developed with Akrapovič. (Supplied)

At the front the car gains a more prominent chin spoiler and enlarged air intakes beneath the headlights

As for the powertrain, speculation is rife. Some reports suggest a beefed-up version of the twin-turbocharged, hybridised 4.0l V8 used in the standard Continental GT (575kW/1,000Nm).

Others believe Bentley may opt for a non-hybrid version of the same unit to deliver a more “purist” driving experience. If so, the all-wheel drive system could be dropped in favour of rear-wheel drive to shed weight and boost performance.

Whatever direction Bentley takes, the forthcoming Continental GT Supersports promises to be the most extreme version of the brand’s grand tourer yet.

