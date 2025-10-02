Tesla’s Musk becomes first person to hit $500bn net worth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Elon Musk’s fortunes are tied closely to Tesla, where he held a more than 12.4% stake as of September 15.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday became the first person to achieve a net worth of nearly $500bn (R8,602,499,800,000), propelled by a rebound in the EV company’s shares and surging valuations of the tech entrepreneur’s other startups this year.

His net worth stood at $500.1bn (R8,604,220,299,960) as of 4.15pm ET, according to Forbes’ billionaires index.

Musk’s fortunes are tied closely to Tesla, where he held a more than 12.4% stake as of September 15. The stock has risen more than 14% so far this year and closed 3.3% higher on Wednesday, adding more than $6bn (R103,222,112,400) to Musk’s net worth.

After a turbulent start to the year, Tesla shares have trended higher as investor sentiment improved with Musk bringing his focus back to his companies. Tesla board chair Robyn Denholm said last month Musk was back “front and centre” at the company after several months at the White House.

Days later, Musk disclosed his purchase of about $1bn (R17,204,310,000) worth of the shares in a huge vote of confidence for the future of Tesla as it races to transition from an automaker to an AI and robotics powerhouse.

However, sagging car sales and persistent margin pressures have hurt the stock, making it one of the worst performers in the “Magnificent Seven” group of megacap tech stocks.

The Tesla board last month proposed a $1-trillion (R17,204,310,000,000) compensation plan for Musk, setting out lofty financial and operational targets for the CEO while also addressing his demands for a bigger stake in the company.

Musk’s AI startup xAI and rocket company SpaceX have also scaled their valuations this year.

xAI had a valuation of $75bn (R1,290,345,000,000) as of July, according to data from Pitchbook. CNBC in September reported the company was eyeing a valuation of $200bn (R3,440,920,000,000) after raising funds, but Musk said it was not raising any capital at the time.

Bloomberg News reported in July SpaceX was discussing plans to raise money and sell insider shares in a deal valuing the firm at about $400bn (R6,880,799,440,000).

Oracle founder Larry Ellison follows Musk as the second-richest person on Forbes’ list, with a net worth of about $350.7bn (R6,032,740,909,020) as of Wednesday.