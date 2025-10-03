How a public-private partnership keeps Sandton’s traffic lights on

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The initiative, introduced in May 2023 with Investec as the first partner, enables the JRA to reconfigure traffic signal wiring and connect it to secondary power sources such as solar, generators or UPS systems from adjacent corporate properties.

A partnership between the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) and the Sandton central management district (SCMD) has ensured all 32 traffic-light intersections in Sandton central remain operational during power outages, thanks to backup power supplied by surrounding corporates.

The initiative, introduced in May 2023 with Investec as the first partner, enables the JRA to reconfigure traffic signal wiring and connect it to secondary power sources such as solar, generators or UPS systems from adjacent corporate properties.

SCMD manager Elaine Jack said: “This has set a new benchmark for addressing urban challenges and enhancing urban community living standards, appropriate for greater Johannesburg’s integrated urban node.”

The model has since been rolled out beyond Sandton, with 131 intersections across Johannesburg benefiting from secondary power connections. Another 33 sites are due for completion within the financial year, and the JRA continues to receive requests from companies eager to extend the programme.

“The initiative shows what is possible when the public and private sectors work together. Sandton central’s project has not only improved traffic flow but has also become a blueprint for a resilient, collaborative city,” said JRA CEO Zweli Nyathi.

SCMD manager Elaine Jack. (ALEXI PORTOKALLIS @alexioso/Supplied)

Major corporates that have joined the Sandton programme include Nedbank, Sasol, Growthpoint, Discovery, Old Mutual, Liberty, Pareto, RMB, Southern Sun, Redefine, Momentum, Santam, Zenprop, Legacy, Blue Label, Netcare and The Cavaleros Group.

Hundreds of busy intersections in Johannesburg have non-operating or dysfunctional traffic lights, with some out of service for years due to declining infrastructure, vandalism and theft.

Cable theft, which disrupts power supplies from City Power and Eskom, has also contributed to the problem, worsening traffic congestion and productivity.

One of the biggest issues is easy access to traffic control boxes, which are often broken into by criminals to steal equipment. Traffic lights are an easy target for criminals as they contain valuable copper wiring.

The cost to repair or replace damaged or stolen traffic lights was estimated to be about R70m, which would strain the JRA’s stretched budget. The challenges facing the agency are compounded by the shortage of staff and resources

Johannesburg has seen a rise in the number of unemployed people stepping in to direct traffic at intersections with non-functional traffic lights.

The cost to repair or replace damaged or stolen traffic lights was estimated to be about R70m, which would strain the JRA’s stretched budget. The challenges facing the agency are compounded by the shortage of staff and resources.

Johannesburg councillor and roads and transport portfolio committee member Sean Kreusch said there is a high rate of vehicles colliding with traffic signals due to reckless driving. Johannesburg has the highest rate of such incidents in the country, he said.

The JRA signed an agreement with the provincial department of roads and logistics in February to rebuild, upgrade and maintain traffic signals at some intersections managed by Gauteng ahead of the G20 summit on November 22 and23.

Priority roads include: