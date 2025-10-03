Is this one-off Rolls-Royce Spectre canine kitsch or doggone cool?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rolls-Royce has completed a special commission called the Spectre Bailey as a tribute to the clients’ dog.

The one-off Spectre electric coupé is personalised with artistic canine touches inspired by Bailey, a Labrador-Golden Retriever mix owned by a long-standing Rolls-Royce client couple in the US.

It is the latest creation from the British luxury brand’s Bespoke division, which ensures one-percenters can own a multimillion-rand Rolls-Royce that looks different from their neighbour’s one.

The cabin centrepiece is a lifelike marquetry portrait of Bailey. (Supplied)

“One of the great joys of a Bespoke commission is becoming immersed in the client’s world and the unique story behind their vision,” said Phil Fabre de la Grange, head of Bespoke+ Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

“This is perfectly captured by Spectre Bailey, a charming commission that reaffirms inspiration can come from anywhere.”

The shoulder coachline features an exact reproduction of Bailey’s paw print. (Supplied)

The exterior has an iridescent two-tone finish with Crystal Fusion over Beautiful Bailey, a hue inspired by the fur on Bailey’s ear. The shoulder coachline features an exact reproduction of Bailey’s paw print, hand-painted in Rose Gold to match the Spirit of Ecstasy figurine.

The interior is in Moccasin and Crème Light leather complemented by Dark Spice and Casden Tan accents, reminiscent of Bailey’s fur colour.

The cabin has motifs of Bailey’s paw print. (Supplied)

The cabin centrepiece is a lifelike marquetry portrait of Bailey positioned on the waterfall between the rear seats. The intricate composition took more than four months to complete and comprises more than 180 pieces of veneer.

The passenger side dashboard and door sill treadplates have motifs of Bailey’s paw print.

Canine kitsch or doggone cool? You decide.