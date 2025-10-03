Piastri back on top in second Singapore Grand Prix practice

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Championship leader Oscar Piastri put McLaren back on top of the time sheets at the Singapore Grand Prix in an eventful second practice session disrupted by three accidents on Friday night.

The session was first stopped when George Russell slammed his Mercedes into the trackside wall, leaving most of the front end of his car strewn across the track and bringing out the red flags for a lengthy delay.

After a brief resumption, the flags were out again when Liam Lawson caught a trackside wall with one of the rear tyres on his Racing Bulls car and failed in his attempt to get back to the pit lane on three wheels.

Lando Norris was trying to get back out as quickly as possible when the teams were cleared to drive again but Ferrari released Charles Leclerc at the same time and he knocked the Englishman’s McLaren into the pit lane wall.

Australian Piastri, who had a race to forget last time out in Azerbaijan, managed to avoid any incident and nailed the fastest lap of the day in 1:30.714 seconds late in the final session.

Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar was second fastest in 1:30.846 with world champion Max Verstappen posting the third quickest time of 1:30.857 in his Red Bull.

The Dutchman has won the last two rounds of the championship to revive hopes of a fifth straight world title, even if he stands 69 points behind Piastri with seven races remaining.

Between them in the drivers’ standings is Norris, who was only able to manage the fifth fastest time (1:31.197) behind Spanish veteran Fernando Alonso (1:30.877).

Alonso, winner of the inaugural Formula One race in Singapore in 2008, topped the times in first practice earlier on Friday and was joined towards the top of the field in the second session by Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll, who was sixth quickest.

Carlos Sainz, who won in Singapore in 2023 and put his Williams on the podium two weeks ago in Baku, was eighth fastest ahead of his former Ferrari teammate Leclerc and the man who replaced him at the Italian team, Lewis Hamilton.

Sainz’s current teammate Alex Albon, who failed to post a time in the opening session after his rear brakes caught alight forcing him back to the pit lane, managed 19 laps and the 13th quickest time in the second session.

Despite the FIA having invoked their “heat hazard” regulation for the first time for Sunday’s race, both sessions were conducted in relatively mild conditions by Singapore standards.

Mercedes were off the pace all day with Russell bottom of the time sheets after managing only six laps before his shunt in the second session and Italian Kimi Antonelli 18th.