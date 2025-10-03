REVIEW | Mitsubishi Outlander Sport blends snazzy looks with real substance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ingredient sharing is commonplace in the modern motoring world.

Aside from a handful of bespoke exotics made by independent firms, almost every mass market new car features some degree of cross-pollination with other brands, whether mechanical or technological.

Some alliances emerge from unlikely bedfellows, such as BMW and Toyota. The former lent their expertise and six-cylinder skills to the development of the Supra, while the Japanese brand provided its German partner with hybrid study notes. Ford and Volkswagen is another interesting case study, with the Ranger and Amarok link-up.

Other collaborations take place in a stable — the Volkswagen Group has been a pioneer of this approach with its modular architectures and close kinship across various marques under the umbrella.

Disgraced executive Carlos Ghosn should also be given his flowers for orchestrating one of the most prominent motoring marriages of the past two decades: the Renault-Nissan alliance, which eventually included Mitsubishi. Quite a curious threesome.

You simply need to contrast the products to understand how different the brands’ philosophies and approaches are. One might even say Mitsubishi marches to the beat of its own drum.

Build quality is good, with pleasant touches that include fabric inlays. (Supplied)

It is likely that at some point during the planning stage of the new Outlander Sport, Mitsubishi was told to use the same ingredients as the other compact crossovers in the ecosystem, the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

Instead, Mitsubishi used its own architecture from the Xpander multi-purpose vehicle. We think this was for the best.

Released in May 2021, the Magnite was meant to be launched under the Datsun banner. While that was not the case, there was clear stylistic kinship to the now defunct Go hatchback.

The Magnite managed to (for the most part) escape the cheaper and nastier sensibilities of the Go. Initially it mustered a two-star rating in Global NCAP’s crash test, but when it was re-tested this year after various revisions, the vehicle came away with five stars. Quality of the Magnite is fair, if not on the level of models such as the Micra and Qashqai.

The Kiger came later in 2021, also manufactured in India. It took the same ingredients as the Magnite, but the result was much less compelling. Behind the attractive styling it revealed iffy build quality and suspension damping likely approved by Fred Flintstone. Driving the Kiger on the suspension track at Gerotek test facility one had a genuine concern that the car was on the verge of rattling itself apart.

The Outlander Sport is clearly striving beyond the “emerging market” characters of the Magnite and Kiger. It is sourced from Mitsubishi’s plant in Thailand. In some markets the Outlander Sport is also known as the X-Force.

Spiffy rear execution is a translation of radical 2022 Mitsubishi XFC concept. (Supplied)

The model looks spectacular, especially in the launch shade of burnt orange. Its angular shape, aggressive gaze and rakish silhouette makes it the most exciting Mitsubishi in recent memory (visually).

Hopping inside, the Outlander Sport has a far more upmarket execution than its relatives. Its plastic surfaces are of a commendable standard, with a textured grain and pleasant veneer, rather than being coarse and scratchy. Grey upholstery was applied on the fascia in a way that may have been inspired by the template used by Mini.

One could criticise the infotainment system, however, which errs on the finicky side and is also prone to throwing up some bizarre alerts. “Metallic foreign object detected” is probably the strangest.

On the road it is clear that this car was engineered to a respectable standard. The ride has a plush resolve, living up to the textures we know and like from products such as the Eclipse Cross and full-size Outlander.

Noise and wind insulation is good, only when you really plant the accelerator flat, do you get some acoustic intrusion from the 1.5l motor. Though turbocharged three-pots are ubiquitous in the segment, the Mitsubishi uses a normally aspirated unit with four cylinders.

It feels much less strained than low-capacity boosted motors, serving up 77kW/141Nm, linked to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) whose “shift” pattern seems to mimic that of a conventional automatic. Fuel consumption over the week of driving was 7l/100km.

Reasonable ground clearance enables light off-roading. (Supplied)

The range-topping Exceed version we drove is fitted with amenities such as blind-spot monitoring, reverse camera, a cooled centre console, electric tailgate and leatherette upholstery. Boot space is 480l and the ground clearance of 193mm makes for care-free dirt road travel.

Remember it is still a front-wheel drive vehicle, so do not expect to take it to the same places as a Pajero Sport.

Maybe it should come as no surprise that the Outlander Sport feels like a more accomplished product than the similarly-sized equivalents from the Renault-Nissan side of the organisation.

It is priced significantly higher, ranging from R429,900 for the standard GL to R499,990 for the top-tier Exceed. A five-year/unlimited mileage warranty and three-year/45,000km service plan are part of the deal.

In the same ballpark, buyers may also be looking at the myriad Chinese players, boasting larger dimensions. At the end of the day the Outlander Sport is a mere B-segment crossover, whose dimensions will be limiting where family duties are concerned.

Still, fans of the marque will argue you get what you pay for. The Mitsubishi brand is left-field, yes, but has an excellent reputation for reliability in addition to having a long-standing presence in the market.