REVIEW | Why the Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 HEV is the people’s hybrid

As children, my best friend and I used to fantasise about the cool and expensive cars we would own.

Having arrived at what they call “middle-age”, we find ourselves conversing more about sensible and realistic automotive pursuits.

The car that often rears its head in discussions, as the go-to ultimate archetype of good motoring sense, is the Toyota Corolla Cross.

Nobody, not even people born in the late 2000s, needs an introduction to the Corolla nameplate. We have all owned, driven or been driven in one at some point.

Realising that the sand in the hour glass was running out for the humble sedan template, Toyota reinvented its iconic nameplate in 2021 with the Corolla Cross.

Fascia design is contemporary and straightforward. (Shaun Mallett/Supplied)

The model seemed to be an overnight hit, with a trophy cabinet that includes an SA Car of the Year title. At the beginning of 2025 the brand deployed minor revisions to its familiar crossover. Nothing radical — in typical Toyota fashion — just subtle exterior tweaks and specification revisions.

Sizewise, the Cross occupies a sweet spot, not as compact as the Starlet Cross nor as sizeable as the RAV4 — that gives it wide appeal, from singletons with adventurous lifestyles to growing families or empty-nesters downsizing from a big SUV.

A recent week with the Cross in 1.8 HEV XR guise reminded us why the vehicle is regarded as a talented all-rounder, serving the average South African motorist’s varied requirements.

The R545,200 1.8 HEV XR is a high-specification model, but not the range-topper of the Corolla Cross portfolio. That honour goes to the R561,700 GR-Sport model, which is not a performance variant but rather a cosmetic job with sporting aspirations.

Plastic cladding gives the model an urban warrior look. (Shaun Mallett/Supplied)

Toyota includes a three-year/100,000km warranty for the vehicle, with a separate eight-year/195,000km warranty for the battery. The buyer gets a six-year/90,000km service plan.

Like me, you might be partial to the more sophisticated look of the XR, with its diamond-cut alloys, interesting grille pattern and the option of a distinctive yellowish-bronze paint hue.

Opening the door to the Corolla Cross reveals a textbook Toyota cabin, free of idiosyncrasies, with a plain and simple layout, traditional switchgear as well as durable materials. From the textures of the plastic surfaces to the leatherette seat material, you know it will withstand decades of use and abuse in harsh South African climes.

In the XR grade, the model boasts highlights such as lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, electric driver’s seat adjustment, automatic LED headlamps, a 360° camera, among other nice to haves. Infotainment capabilities have been upgraded, with a clearer display and more intuitive layout, but the retention of a physical volume dial would have been appreciated.

Toyota’s Corolla Cross HEV has the honour of being the best-selling new energy vehicle in the country. It has made hybrid technology more accessible, no longer a novelty aimed at a well-heeled few.

In typical Toyota fashion, the cabin evinces a durable feel. (Shaun Mallett/Supplied)

The internal combustion side of the powertrain uses a proven 1.8l petrol unit, normally-aspirated with four cylinders. In tandem with the electrified part of its make-up, total system output is 90kW/142Nm. It doesn’t sound like much on paper but the responsiveness of the electric motor lends a sprightly feel, serving as a bridge before the engine takes over.

You notice that transition as the continuously variable transmission amplifies the drone of the 1.8l unit, which can sound laboured with a flat-foot. It’s a small irritation in the bigger scheme of things, because when you look up at the instrument cluster after a week of driving and see a 5.5l/100km average consumption, the benefit of this powertrain becomes clear.

Attractive, pleasant to drive, spacious, economical and supported by the weight and reach of the Toyota brand, there is no mystery why the Corolla Cross is so vaunted.

The only aspect that might sway you elsewhere is the theft risk that exists because of its popularity. That is a chance one takes with any vehicle that features on the local best-sellers list.