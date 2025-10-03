These are SA’s best-selling cars and bakkies

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Toyota Hilux was September’s best seller with 3,639 units.

New vehicle sales shot the lights out last month, achieving the highest total since September 2015 as the market continued to experience robust demand.

September was the highest-selling month so far this year. It was also the third consecutive month of volumes above 50,000 units and marked 12 consecutive months of growth for the new vehicle market.

“A more favourable economic outlook should continue to support increased new vehicle sales,” said Lebo Gaoaketse, head of marketing and communication at WesBank.

“Stability in fuel prices, with only marginal shifts expected this month, improved performance of the currency and the decision to maintain interest rates contribute to consumer and business confidence.”

The VW Polo Vivo was the best selling passenger car in September. (Volkswagen)

Thembinkosi Pantsi, vice-chair of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association (Nada), said:“Access to additional funds through the two-pot retirement system has contributed to some households becoming credit-worthy again.”

Nada expects continued demand for new vehicles in renewed optimism in the country.

“US dollar weakness is helping the rand, which will contribute to new vehicle pricing stability for some time to come,” said Nada chair Brandon Cohen.

Last month’s passenger car segment grew 28% over September 2024 to 38,603 cars, while light commercial vehicles increased 19.7% to 13,078 units.

Toyota continued its market leadership with 14,146 new vehicle sales in September for a 26% market share, with Suzuki in second place and Volkswagen third.

The Toyota Hilux retained its status as the country’s best-selling model, selling 3,639 units. The brand had nine models in the top 30 sellers led by the Corolla Cross, Starlet, Vitz and Urban Cruiser.

The second best seller overall, and the top passenger car, was the VW Polo Vivo with 2,470 units. Chinese brands continued their strong showing and had six models in the month’s top 30 sellers, led by the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro (1,377 units).

BEST-SELLING NEW VEHICLES - SEPTEMBER 2025