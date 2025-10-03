ADVERTISEMENT

Motoring

These are SA’s best-selling cars and bakkies

Denis Droppa

Denis Droppa

Group motoring editor

The Toyota Hilux was September’s best seller with 3,639 units. (Toyota)

New vehicle sales shot the lights out last month, achieving the highest total since September 2015 as the market continued to experience robust demand.

September was the highest-selling month so far this year. It was also the third consecutive month of volumes above 50,000 units and marked 12 consecutive months of growth for the new vehicle market.

“A more favourable economic outlook should continue to support increased new vehicle sales,” said Lebo Gaoaketse, head of marketing and communication at WesBank.

“Stability in fuel prices, with only marginal shifts expected this month, improved performance of the currency and the decision to maintain interest rates contribute to consumer and business confidence.”

The VW Polo Vivo was the best selling passenger car in September. (Volkswagen)

Thembinkosi Pantsi, vice-chair of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association (Nada), said:“Access to additional funds through the two-pot retirement system has contributed to some households becoming credit-worthy again.”

Nada expects continued demand for new vehicles in renewed optimism in the country.

“US dollar weakness is helping the rand, which will contribute to new vehicle pricing stability for some time to come,” said Nada chair Brandon Cohen.

Last month’s passenger car segment grew 28% over September 2024 to 38,603 cars, while light commercial vehicles increased 19.7% to 13,078 units.

Toyota continued its market leadership with 14,146 new vehicle sales in September for a 26% market share, with Suzuki in second place and Volkswagen third.

The Toyota Hilux retained its status as the country’s best-selling model, selling 3,639 units. The brand had nine models in the top 30 sellers led by the Corolla Cross, Starlet, Vitz and Urban Cruiser.

The second best seller overall, and the top passenger car, was the VW Polo Vivo with 2,470 units. Chinese brands continued their strong showing and had six models in the month’s top 30 sellers, led by the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro (1,377 units).

BEST-SELLING NEW VEHICLES - SEPTEMBER 2025

  1. Toyota Hilux - 3,639
  2. VW Polo Vivo - 2,470
  3. Suzuki Swift - 2,265
  4. Ford Ranger - 2,270
  5. Isuzu D-Max - 2,054
  6. Toyota Corolla Cross - 1,891
  7. Toyota Starlet - 1,629
  8. Hyundai Grand i10 - 1,451
  9. Toyota Vitz - 1,446
  10. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro - 1,377
  11. Haval Jolion - 1,215
  12. Toyota Urban Cruiser - 1,191
  13. Suzuki Fronx - 1,054
  14. Kia Sonet - 1,023
  15. Nissan Magnite - 916
  16. Toyota Fortuner - 842
  17. VW Polo - 789
  18. Omoda C5 - 784
  19. Suzuki Ertiga - 765
  20. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up - 750
  21. Renault Kwid - 669
  22. Toyota Starlet Cross - 666
  23. VW T-Cross - 606
  24. Toyota Rumion - 594
  25. Toyota Hiace - 557
  26. Mahindra XUV 3XO - 552
  27. Jetour Dashing - 519
  28. Haval H6 - 496
  29. Suzuki Baleno - 478
  30. GWM P-Series - 458

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor's choice

1

New R71m central fire station opens in Joburg, replacing heritage site

2

Gwarube hands over new classrooms and computer lab to Soweto school

3

Ex-employees jailed for stealing funds from Gauteng education department

4

Finance MEC pledges billions to embattled education dept to ensure matric exams go smoothly and procure 2026 stationery

5

Dischord over Cogta’s new Amakhosi medical aid and pension fund

Top Stories

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT